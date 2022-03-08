Good news! Railways to start special trains for Holi 2022, check full list

As the festival of colour is just around the corner, people will start to go to their homes in just a few days. And to tackle the increased influx of the number of passengers, Railways has announced some special trains for the states like Delhi, UP, Bihar, and Mumbai.
The Indian Railways has decided to run Holi Superfast trains on special fares from Mumbai Central and Bandra Terminus. The bookings for these special trains have already opened on March 2, 2022, at PRS counters and the IRCTC website at irctc.co.in.
"To meet the travel demand during Holi festival, WR has decided to run Holi special Superfast trains on Special fare from Mumbai Central & Bandra Terminus. Booking of Train No. 09039, 09035, 09005 & 09006 will open from 2nd March, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website," a recent tweet from the official Twitter handle of Western Railway said.
To meet the travel demand during Holi festival, WR has decided to run Holi special Superfast trains on Special fare from Mumbai Central & Bandra Terminus.
Booking of Train No. 09039, 09035, 09005 & 09006 will open from 2nd March, 2022 at PRS counters & IRCTC website. @drmbct pic.twitter.com/RXdAZlthJV — Western Railway (@WesternRly) March 1, 2022
Check Holi 2022 special trains list here:
Train No. 09039: Mumbai to Jaipur
Departure: 11:55 pm on March 16, 2022
Arrival: 07:25 pm on March 17, 2022
Train No. 09040: Jaipur to Borivali
Departure: 09:15 pm on March 17, 2022
Arrival: 03:10 pm on March 18, 2022
Train No.09035: Bandra Terminus to Kothi
Departure: 11 am on March 16, 2022
Arrival: 04 am on March 17, 2022
Train No. 09036: Bhagat Ki Kothi to Bandra Terminus
Departure: 11.40 am on March 17, 2022
Arrival: 4.15 am on March 18, 2022
Train No. 09005: Bandra Terminus to Bhavnagar Terminus
Departure: 9.45 pm on March 14, 2022
Arrival: 10.30 am on March 15, 2022.
Train No. 09006: Bhavnagar Terminus to Bandra Terminus
Departure: March 16, 2022 at 10.10 am.
Arrival: March 17,2022 at 11.25 pm.