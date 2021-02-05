Good news! Railways to start 32 new trains from this month, check complete list here

Headlines

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot submits apology for corruption remarks

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill years before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Ravi Shastri names team India's X-factor in ICC World Cup 2023, he's not Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli

ODI World Cup 2023: Shikhar Dhawan reacts to Pakistan's fielding fiasco in Pak vs Aus warm-up clash

7 Reasons of heart attack while on treadmill

7 Ways to add fiber in your diet

7 Interesting facts about lions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Ammy Virk, Binnu Dhillon Talk About Sonam Bajwa’s Wedding, Say They Will Handle The 'Bar' | Part 2

Rahul Gandhi At Golden Temple For 'Sewa;' Cuts Vegetables, Engages In Other Volunteer Services

Gaddi Jaandi Ae Chalaangaan Maardi: Ammy, Binnu, Jasmin And Mahi Talk About Their Film | Part 1

Akshay Kumar recalls his interaction with late Sardar Jaswant Singh Gill years before Mission Raniganj: 'He was so...'

Rochelle Rao, Keith Sequeira are blessed with a baby girl, couple says 'we're on cloud nine'

Watch: Mahira Khan's husband Salim Karim calls actress 'very spiritual woman'; photo, video from wedding go viral

HomeIndia

India

Good news! Railways to start 32 new trains from this month, check complete list here

As coronavirus vaccination is in full swing, Indian Railways is slowly returning to the track. As Holi festival is coming close and travellers living in other states go to their homes on this festival, the Indian Railways has decided to start 32 new trains along with some old trains this month.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Feb 05, 2021, 02:10 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

As coronavirus vaccination is in full swing, Indian Railways is slowly returning to the track. As Holi festival is coming close and travellers living in other states go to their homes on this festival, the Indian Railways has decided to start 32 new trains along with some old trains this month.

The new trains will help in controlling overcrowding in trains on the occasion and enable commuters to travel without any inconvenience.

These are the new trains that will be started in February

03402- Danapur-Bhagalpur Special will start from February 2 at 4.05 pm daily from Danapur

03419- Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special will start daily from February 2 at 2.05 pm from Bhagalpur

03420- Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special will start daily from February 2 at 11.07 pm

02315 - Kolkata-Udaipur City Special will leave every Thursday from February 4 at 1.10 pm

02316- Udaipur City-Kolkata Special will leave every Monday from February 8 at 12.45 pm

03166-Sitamarhi-Kolkata Special will depart from Sitamarhi every Sunday from February 7 at 10.55 pm

02361- Asansol-CST Mumbai Special will leave Asansol every Sunday from February 7 at 7.45 pm

02362- CST Mumbai-Asansol Special will leave every Wednesday from 10 February at 11.05 am.

03023- Howrah-Gaya Special (Via Sahibganj) will open daily from February 2 at 19.50 pm

03024-Gaya-Howrah Special (Via Sahibganj) will be open daily from February 3 at 12.20 pm

03002-Siuri-Howrah Special will open daily from February 2 at 13.40 pm

03502- Asansol-Haldia Special (except Sunday) will run

03501- Haldia-Asansol Special will depart from 2 February (except Sunday) at 1 pm

03506- Asansol-Digha Special will leave every Sunday from February 7 at 5.40 am

03505- Digha-Asansol Special will open every Sunday from February 7 at 2.30 pm

03512- Asansol-Tatanagar Special will open every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 February at 9 am

03511- Tatanagar-Asansol Special will depart from February 2 every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday at 1.30 pm

02335- Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak (T) special will open every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at 9 am from February 2

02336, Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Bhagalpur Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special will open every Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday from February 4 at 8.05 am

03507- Asansol-Gorakhpur Special will open every Friday from February 5 at 4.15 pm

03508- Gorakhpur-Asansol Special will leave every Saturday from February 6 at 8.55 pm

03509- Asansol-Gonda Special will leave every Tuesday from February 2 at 4.15 pm

03510- Gonda-Asansol Special will leave Gonda from 3 February every Wednesday at 3 pm

03418- Malda Town-Digha Special will leave every Thursday from February 4 at 7.50 am

03417-Digha-Malda Town Special will leave every Thursday from February 4 at 11.50 pm

03415- Malda Town-Patna Special will open every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8.30 pm from February 3.

03416- Patna-Malda Town Special will open every Thursday, Saturday and Monday from February 4 at 9.55 pm

03425- Malda Town-Surat Special will leave every Saturday from February 6 at 12.30 pm

Passengers will get facilities

In view of the festival of Holi, this decision of the Ministry of Railways has brought great relief to the passengers. A few days before Holi, travelers start going to their homes and the effect of this is that there is a huge crowd at the railway station. In such a situation, this decision of the railway will give a lot of convenience to the people going home amid the coronavirus crisis.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

'Congress has given ghotalebaaz sarkar, everyone is fed up': PM Modi in Chhattisgarh

Turkey blast: 2 terrorists attack in front of ministry building in Ankara, 1 blew himself, other ‘neutralised’

ICC World Cup 2023: Meet Afghanistan’s team mentor, who is India’s former cricket captain

Apple stops offering customer support on Elon Musk owned X

Kannada actor Nagabhushana arrested for allegedly causing woman's death with his SUV in road accident

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

Five most mysterious temples of India

Streaming This Week: Satyaprem Ki Katha, Aakhri Sach, Bro, latest OTT titles to binge-watch

Who is Aashna Shroff, Armaan Malik’s fiancee? She left job as schoolteacher to become YouTuber, her net worth is...

Inside photos of Malaika Arora's Onam celebration with family, netizens ask 'where is Arjun Kapoor'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE