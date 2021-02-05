Good news! Railways to start 32 new trains from this month, check complete list here

As coronavirus vaccination is in full swing, Indian Railways is slowly returning to the track. As Holi festival is coming close and travellers living in other states go to their homes on this festival, the Indian Railways has decided to start 32 new trains along with some old trains this month.

The new trains will help in controlling overcrowding in trains on the occasion and enable commuters to travel without any inconvenience.

These are the new trains that will be started in February

03402- Danapur-Bhagalpur Special will start from February 2 at 4.05 pm daily from Danapur

03419- Bhagalpur-Muzaffarpur Special will start daily from February 2 at 2.05 pm from Bhagalpur

03420- Muzaffarpur-Bhagalpur Special will start daily from February 2 at 11.07 pm

02315 - Kolkata-Udaipur City Special will leave every Thursday from February 4 at 1.10 pm

02316- Udaipur City-Kolkata Special will leave every Monday from February 8 at 12.45 pm

03166-Sitamarhi-Kolkata Special will depart from Sitamarhi every Sunday from February 7 at 10.55 pm

02361- Asansol-CST Mumbai Special will leave Asansol every Sunday from February 7 at 7.45 pm

02362- CST Mumbai-Asansol Special will leave every Wednesday from 10 February at 11.05 am.

03023- Howrah-Gaya Special (Via Sahibganj) will open daily from February 2 at 19.50 pm

03024-Gaya-Howrah Special (Via Sahibganj) will be open daily from February 3 at 12.20 pm

03002-Siuri-Howrah Special will open daily from February 2 at 13.40 pm

03502- Asansol-Haldia Special (except Sunday) will run

03501- Haldia-Asansol Special will depart from 2 February (except Sunday) at 1 pm

03506- Asansol-Digha Special will leave every Sunday from February 7 at 5.40 am

03505- Digha-Asansol Special will open every Sunday from February 7 at 2.30 pm

03512- Asansol-Tatanagar Special will open every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday from 9 February at 9 am

03511- Tatanagar-Asansol Special will depart from February 2 every Sunday, Tuesday and Friday at 1.30 pm

02335- Bhagalpur-Lokmanya Tilak (T) special will open every Tuesday, Friday and Sunday at 9 am from February 2

02336, Lokmanya Tilak (T) - Bhagalpur Lokmanya Tilak (T) Special will open every Thursday, Sunday and Tuesday from February 4 at 8.05 am

03507- Asansol-Gorakhpur Special will open every Friday from February 5 at 4.15 pm

03508- Gorakhpur-Asansol Special will leave every Saturday from February 6 at 8.55 pm

03509- Asansol-Gonda Special will leave every Tuesday from February 2 at 4.15 pm

03510- Gonda-Asansol Special will leave Gonda from 3 February every Wednesday at 3 pm

03418- Malda Town-Digha Special will leave every Thursday from February 4 at 7.50 am

03417-Digha-Malda Town Special will leave every Thursday from February 4 at 11.50 pm

03415- Malda Town-Patna Special will open every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday at 8.30 pm from February 3.

03416- Patna-Malda Town Special will open every Thursday, Saturday and Monday from February 4 at 9.55 pm

03425- Malda Town-Surat Special will leave every Saturday from February 6 at 12.30 pm

Passengers will get facilities

In view of the festival of Holi, this decision of the Ministry of Railways has brought great relief to the passengers. A few days before Holi, travelers start going to their homes and the effect of this is that there is a huge crowd at the railway station. In such a situation, this decision of the railway will give a lot of convenience to the people going home amid the coronavirus crisis.