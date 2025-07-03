Good news! Passengers can now book an entire train/coach, know how to book IRCTC train ticket, timings, other important details

the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has provided a clear, step-by-step guide giving the passengers complete guidance on how to book the train/coach via IRCTC's Full Tariff Rate (FTR) service, ensuring that a group travels together throughout the journey.

Booking train tickets often becomes a hassle, especially when booking is being made for more than one person. Another hassle is booking tickets for a group in the same coach to make the journey more comfortable with the closed ones sitting together. But now the Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has brought solution to this problem by facilitating booking for an entire train or coach. Railways has provided a clear, step-by-step guide giving the passengers complete guidance on how to book the train/coach via IRCTC's Full Tariff Rate (FTR) service, ensuring that a group travels together throughout the journey.

How to book an entire train or coach through FTR

What are FTR options:

There are three charter types that IRCTC offers, these are

-Railway Coach Charter – In this charter, passengers can book one full coach which contains from 18 seats to 100 seats.

-Train Charter – In this charter type, passengers can reserve an entire train which contain 18 coaches to 24 coaches.

-Saloon Charter – This charter type under the IRCTC is the most luxurious type where, passengers will get private saloons with various living amenities. Traveling in this charter will be premium.

When to book ticket- timing of ticket windows

Booking for the entire train/coach opens six months in advance, and closes 30 days before departure. For booking multi-coach/trains, a minimum of 18 coaches, and maximum of 24 coaches which must include 2 SLR/generator cars is required.

Paying security deposit is mandatory

Passenger are required to give Rs 50,000 per coach as Registration Money cum Security Deposit (RMSD). Trains which have a maximum of 24 coaches can be chartered.

How to submit booking request

Booking requests can be made online through IRCTC FTR portal, https://www.ftr.irctc.co.in. For booking steps are as follows:

-Register your account - verify OTP - select service (coach, train, or saloon)

-Provide journey details: origin/destination, date, train, number/type of coaches

-Upload passenger list and pay deposit

Offline booking

For offline booking, passengers must approach the Chief Reservation Officer or Station Manager at the station where the train starts or where it has a 10-minute stop. Passengers have to fill forms, provide travel and identity details for all passengers, and pay a deposit + fare. Such bookings are more required for weddings, corporate trips, pilgrimages, etc.