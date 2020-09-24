GOOD NEWS: Over 16,000 vacancies in UP Police Department, check details here

Vacancies in UP police department

Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has made preparations to recruit more than 16 thousand posts in the department. The board announced the date of written examination for the recruitment of 5805 posts of jail warders, mounted police constable, and fireman in the fire department.

The written examination for these posts will be held on December 19 and December 20, 2020. These posts include 3638 posts of jail warders, 102 of mounted police, and 2065 posts of the firemen.

The technical assessment process for the recruitment of other 9495 posts in the department has also speeded up. These include civil police posts 9027 of Daroga, 445 posts of PAC Platoon Commander, and 23 posts of Fire Man.

Let me tell you that the process of tendering for the direct recruitment of 1399 posts of Sub Inspector Ministerial, Steno, and Accountant is in progress.

Significantly, the board had planned to conduct the recruitment examination in September itself, but the examinations could not be held due to Corona infection. At present, the board is trying to get all these exams conducted from December to January.