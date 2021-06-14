Good news! Now, you can get a driving licence without visiting RTO - Here's how

Soon, you will no longer need to take a driving test at any Regional Transport Office (RTO) to get a driving licence. The Road Transport Ministry has notified a new rule for driving license. According to this, you can register for a driving license in any recognised driving training school. However, learners will have to undergo an accredited driver training centre and pass the test there.

“This entire process will be tech-driven and without any human interference. The accreditation will be given to centres that meet the criteria of space, driving track, IT and biometric system and carry out the training as per the prescribed syllabus. Once the centre issues a certificate, it will reach the motor vehicle licence officer concerned," an officer was quoted in The Times of India.

On their official Twitter handle, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH) posted the salient features of accredited driver training centres. "MoRT&H has issued a notification wherein the requirements to be fulfilled by Accredited Driver Training Centres have been mandated. This will help in imparting proper training and knowledge to candidates who enrol at such centres,” the caption reads.

The salient features are:

1) The centre shall be equipped with simulators and a dedicated driving test track to provide high-quality training to candidates.

2) Remedial and refresher courses, as per the requirement of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, can be availed at these centres.

3) The candidates, who successfully pass the test at these centres, will be exempted from the driving test requirement at the time of applying for a driving license, which is currently being taken at the Regional Transport Office (RTO). This will help the drivers in getting the driving licence after completing training from such accredited driving training centres.

4) These centres are allowed to provide industry-specific specialized training as well.

The MoRTH, also tweeted on Twitter saying, "Shortage of skilled drivers is one of the major issues in the Indian roadways sector. A large number of road accidents occur due to lack of knowledge of road regulations.”