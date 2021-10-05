Good News! Now get free food grains even without ration card

There is great news for the beneficiaries of ration card. The Central Government is now giving free ration even without a ration card. In many states of the country, now free food grains are being given on the same lines. Now under this, after the implementation of the 'One Nation One Ration Card Scheme' in Delhi-NCR, people of other states have also started getting free ration.

Apart from this, the ration is being given free of cost in UP, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Jharkhand to people who don't already have ration cards.

Besides, along with new ration cards in the country, the work of adding and deleting names in old ration cards is also going on. But for this, it is necessary that your ration card should be linked with Aadhaar or bank account. Suspended cards have also been linked recently in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand and Delhi-NCR.

The distribution of food grains under the 'One Nation One Ration Card' scheme by the Delhi government is now being implemented through all e-POS. Under this, beneficiaries will be able to get free ration even without a card. But for this, it is mandatory to link your card with Aadhaar or bank account. Apart from this, the Delhi government has given this facility that if your health is not good or due to some reason you are not able to go to the ration shop, then someone else can pick up ration for your place i.e. on your card.