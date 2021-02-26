Good news! Mumbai Airport to re-open Terminal-1 for domestic flight service soon

Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport is reopening its Terminal-1 for domestic flights from March 10 onwards. In the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak, the flight operations were suspended at Terminal 1 in Mumbai Airport on March 10, 2020.

According to a statement issued by several airlines, Mumbai International Airport will start domestic flights from Terminal 1 from midnight of March 10,

Airlines like GoAir, Star Air, Air Asia, and Trujet will resume all their domestic operation from Terminal 1. GoAir has said in an announcement that it will shift all its domestic flights to Terminal-1 in Mumbai on March 10, While all international flights in Mumbai will be served from Terminal-2 itself. All modes of transport for passengers will be resumed. "All modes of transport to and fro will be made available for the convenience of the passengers, as before," said CSMIA.

Also read Uttar Pradesh set to get third international airport in this city soon

The flight services were resumed in May 2020 after the unlock phases came into being, but these flights were operating under strict government guidelines and supervision. Also, the number of flights was also restricted. So, all the flights which were operating from Mumbai airport Terminal 1 were shifted to Terminal-2.