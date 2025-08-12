Twitter
GOOD NEWS: 'Labanya' rice becomes international, BIG step for Assam to reach global superfood market - Here's everything you need to know about 'Purple Rice'

Assam News: Labanya has the potential to open up lucrative export markets, boost rural incomes, and establish Assam as a leader in specialty grains.

Pritam Saha

Updated : Aug 12, 2025, 12:19 PM IST

Market analysts believe that Labanya will cost two to three times the price of regular rice in health-conscious markets worldwide.

Assam: Labanya is a high-yielding purple rice variety that was recognized by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA) on July 7, 2025, following its registration by Assam Agricultural University (AAU). This marks a major turning point in Assam's attempts to join the global superfood market. According to experts, Labanya could open up lucrative export markets, increase rural incomes, and establish Assam as a leader in specialty grains. AAU is granted exclusive commercial rights for a period of six years, with the possibility of renewal, upon formal registration.

Labanya Rice: High-Yield Naturally Purple Grains

TTB-AAU-Dhan-41 (Labanya) is the scientific name for the rice variety, which combines a high yield potential with naturally purple grains that are abundant in micronutrients, anthocyanins, and antioxidants. On July 29, 2025, Assam Agricultural University posted on X (formerly twitter), "We are happy to announce that 'Labanya,' a high-yielding purple rice variety that we developed, has recently been registered under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA)."

Labanya Rice: Huge Global Demand

In health-conscious markets overseas, especially in Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia, where purple rice is promoted as a functional meal, market analysts estimate that Labanya will fetch two to three times the price of regular rice. Assam's agricultural export drive may benefit greatly from Labanya given the growing need for nutrient-dense, plant-based diets. To guarantee quality control and equitable returns for farmers, agricultural economists advise AAU to work with farmer-producer organizations (FPOs) on contract farming.

Since legal protection has been secured, AAU plans to begin seed multiplication and market linkage operations by the next sowing season in order to develop Labanya as a flagship product in Assam's agricultural identity.

