From compliance to change: How ESG can create social value through MSME integration
Amitabh Bachchan says fans outside Jalsa lacked energy this Sunday: 'It seems to be getting too...'
Did you know Cristiano Ronaldo dated this Bollywood actress? Check their viral kiss photo
GOOD NEWS: 'Labanya' rice becomes international, BIG step for Assam to reach global superfood market - Here's everything you need to know about 'Purple Rice'
Another masterstroke by Gautam Adani, Adani Defence & Aerospace is all set to acquire 100 percent stake in...
Mrunal Thakur finally addresses dating rumours with Dhanush, reveals why he attended Son of Sardaar 2 screening: 'No one should misunderstand that it was...'
Ahead of Donald Trump's meeting with Vladimir Putin, South Asia analyst claims that if Russian President 'agrees to ceasefire, it would potentially take heat off of India'
Meet man who disagreed with billionaire boss Anand Mahindra one month into the job, IIM alumnus, he is company's..., his salary is Rs...
Donald Trump targets Russia over oil exports to India ahead of his meeting with Vladimir Putin: 'It doesn't help when President of the United States tells...'
Elon Musk makes BIG allegations on Tim Cook's Apple for OpenAI bias, threatens to take 'immediate' legal action, Sam Altman responds, 'manipulate..'
INDIA
Assam News: Labanya has the potential to open up lucrative export markets, boost rural incomes, and establish Assam as a leader in specialty grains.
Assam: Labanya is a high-yielding purple rice variety that was recognized by the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers' Rights Authority (PPVFRA) on July 7, 2025, following its registration by Assam Agricultural University (AAU). This marks a major turning point in Assam's attempts to join the global superfood market. According to experts, Labanya could open up lucrative export markets, increase rural incomes, and establish Assam as a leader in specialty grains. AAU is granted exclusive commercial rights for a period of six years, with the possibility of renewal, upon formal registration.
TTB-AAU-Dhan-41 (Labanya) is the scientific name for the rice variety, which combines a high yield potential with naturally purple grains that are abundant in micronutrients, anthocyanins, and antioxidants. On July 29, 2025, Assam Agricultural University posted on X (formerly twitter), "We are happy to announce that 'Labanya,' a high-yielding purple rice variety that we developed, has recently been registered under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA)."
Assam Agricultural University is pleased to announce that ‘Labanya’—a high-yielding purple rice variety developed by the University—has recently been registered under the Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers’ Rights Authority (PPVFRA). pic.twitter.com/BgIMskCyjg— Assam Agricultural University (@AAU_Jorhat) July 29, 2025
In health-conscious markets overseas, especially in Europe, the United States, and Southeast Asia, where purple rice is promoted as a functional meal, market analysts estimate that Labanya will fetch two to three times the price of regular rice. Assam's agricultural export drive may benefit greatly from Labanya given the growing need for nutrient-dense, plant-based diets. To guarantee quality control and equitable returns for farmers, agricultural economists advise AAU to work with farmer-producer organizations (FPOs) on contract farming.
Since legal protection has been secured, AAU plans to begin seed multiplication and market linkage operations by the next sowing season in order to develop Labanya as a flagship product in Assam's agricultural identity.