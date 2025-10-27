FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today

In pics: Kriti Sanon goes on UFC date with rumoured boyfriend Kabir Bahia, Varun Dhawan joins duo, treats fans with Bhediya reunion

UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was split open, two fingers were chopped off

EC to announce pan-India SIR dates today, 10-15 states likely in...

Viral photos: Kareena Kapoor drops fun weekend photos with Saif Ali Khan, Taimur, Jeh; mom-to-be Katrina Kaif reacts

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

'Would quickly resolve...': Trump issues BIG statement on Pakistan-Afghanistan conflict, says PM Shehbaz Sharif and Army chief Asim Munir 'great people'

Chhath Puja 2025 sandhya arghya: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

'100 per cent tariff off the table': China, US reach 'basic Consensus' on trade after Malaysia talks

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coach

Asrani and Satish Shah: Strange connection between two comic actors, Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

Satish Shah played THIS role, which was originally performed by Sholay actor

Chhath Puja 2025 sandhya arghya: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes, greetings to share with your loved ones

Chhath Puja 2025 sandhya arghya: Heartfelt wishes, WhatsApp messages, quotes

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics

Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here

In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,

From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Indian Railways has introduced unreserved travel on select trains, allowing passengers without confirmed tickets to travel in general or unreserved coaches. This facility is available on key routes like Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Jaipur, and Kolkata-Patna, offering convenience and affordable fares.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 27, 2025, 09:01 AM IST

Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

To enhance passenger convenience and ease travel for those unable to secure confirmed tickets, Indian Railways has announced a new facility allowing unreserved travel on select routes. This move aims to benefit passengers who often struggle to find seats on popular routes and prefer flexible, short-distance travel options.

Under this initiative, passengers can now travel in general or unreserved coaches on specific trains without needing reservations. However, officials have clarified that this facility does not apply to all trains. Travellers are advised to check whether their train is included in the unreserved category before boarding, as unauthorised travel on non-designated trains may result in penalties or removal from the train.

Trains Offering Unreserved Travel

Several prominent routes have been included under this new scheme to cater to regional commuters and frequent travellers:

Mumbai–Pune Superfast Train: Departs from Mumbai at 7:30 AM and reaches Pune by 11:00 AM, covering the journey in around 3.5 hours.

Hyderabad–Vijayawada Express: Leaves Hyderabad at 7:30 AM and arrives in Vijayawada at 2:00 PM.

Delhi–Jaipur Express: Departs Delhi at 6:00 AM and reaches Jaipur by 1:30 PM.

Lucknow–Varanasi Express: Leaves Lucknow at 7:00 AM and reaches Varanasi at 1:30 PM.

Kolkata–Patna Intercity: Departs from Kolkata at 5:00 AM and arrives in Patna at 2:00 PM.

Other Routes Under the Scheme

In addition to these, unreserved travel will also be available on the following routes:

Ahmedabad–Surat Superfast Train – 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM

Patna–Gaya Express – 6:00 AM to 9:30 AM

Jaipur–Ajmer Superfast Train – 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM

Chennai–Bengaluru Express – 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM

Bhopal–Indore Intercity – 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM

Ticket Prices

Indian Railways has also released indicative fares for these services:

Delhi–Jaipur Express: Rs 150 (General), Rs 300 (Sitting Coach)

Mumbai–Pune Superfast: Rs 120 (General), Rs 250 (Sitting Coach)

Kolkata–Patna Intercity: Rs 200 (General), Rs 400 (Sitting Coach)

Railway officials have urged passengers to verify train eligibility for unreserved travel before boarding. Those found travelling without valid tickets on non-permitted trains may face fines or be asked to deboard.

This initiative is expected to make travel more accessible and affordable for lakhs of passengers, particularly daily commuters and short-distance travellers across India.

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh on social media, see post here
Rohit Sharma's century celebration gets special mention from wife Ritika Sajdeh
UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was split open, two fingers were chopped off
UP law student brutally attacked over medicine price dispute, his stomach was sp
'Tumhari aukaat kya hai?': Once mocked by colleagues, Aarti Gupta, mother of two, silenced critics by cracking PCS exam with rank...
'Tumhari aukaat kya hai?': Once mocked by colleagues, Aarti Gupta silenced...
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly couldn't control her tears, breaks down at final journey of her 'dad', video goes viral, fans react
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly breaks down at her 'dad' final journey
Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today
Chhath Puja 2025: Check city-wise sunset timings to offer sandhya arghya today
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi, Naseeruddin Shah bid their final goodbye to Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor, see pics
Satish Shah funeral: Rupali Ganguly, Dilip Joshi attend his last journey
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamorous Diwali celebration, they are..., know here
In Pics: IAS-IPS couple turns heads with glamourous Diwali celebration,
From Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan to Aamir Khan's Dangal: 7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
7 Bollywood movies that earned 10 times their budget at box-office
Ramayana, Border 2, Jailer 2, Jana Nayagan: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Ramayana, Border 2: 5 Indian films set to become biggest blockbusters in 2026
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai' with infinity pool, private gym and..., its worth Rs…
Inside Ratan Tata's iconic sea-facing Mumbai bungalow 'Halekai'
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE