Good News! Indian Railways announces reservation-free travel in unreserved coaches on THESE trains; Check list, routes and other details

Indian Railways has introduced unreserved travel on select trains, allowing passengers without confirmed tickets to travel in general or unreserved coaches. This facility is available on key routes like Mumbai-Pune, Delhi-Jaipur, and Kolkata-Patna, offering convenience and affordable fares.
To enhance passenger convenience and ease travel for those unable to secure confirmed tickets, Indian Railways has announced a new facility allowing unreserved travel on select routes. This move aims to benefit passengers who often struggle to find seats on popular routes and prefer flexible, short-distance travel options.
Under this initiative, passengers can now travel in general or unreserved coaches on specific trains without needing reservations. However, officials have clarified that this facility does not apply to all trains. Travellers are advised to check whether their train is included in the unreserved category before boarding, as unauthorised travel on non-designated trains may result in penalties or removal from the train.
Several prominent routes have been included under this new scheme to cater to regional commuters and frequent travellers:
Mumbai–Pune Superfast Train: Departs from Mumbai at 7:30 AM and reaches Pune by 11:00 AM, covering the journey in around 3.5 hours.
Hyderabad–Vijayawada Express: Leaves Hyderabad at 7:30 AM and arrives in Vijayawada at 2:00 PM.
Delhi–Jaipur Express: Departs Delhi at 6:00 AM and reaches Jaipur by 1:30 PM.
Lucknow–Varanasi Express: Leaves Lucknow at 7:00 AM and reaches Varanasi at 1:30 PM.
Kolkata–Patna Intercity: Departs from Kolkata at 5:00 AM and arrives in Patna at 2:00 PM.
In addition to these, unreserved travel will also be available on the following routes:
Ahmedabad–Surat Superfast Train – 7:00 AM to 12:30 PM
Patna–Gaya Express – 6:00 AM to 9:30 AM
Jaipur–Ajmer Superfast Train – 8:00 AM to 11:30 AM
Chennai–Bengaluru Express – 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM
Bhopal–Indore Intercity – 6:30 AM to 12:00 PM
Indian Railways has also released indicative fares for these services:
Delhi–Jaipur Express: Rs 150 (General), Rs 300 (Sitting Coach)
Mumbai–Pune Superfast: Rs 120 (General), Rs 250 (Sitting Coach)
Kolkata–Patna Intercity: Rs 200 (General), Rs 400 (Sitting Coach)
Railway officials have urged passengers to verify train eligibility for unreserved travel before boarding. Those found travelling without valid tickets on non-permitted trains may face fines or be asked to deboard.
This initiative is expected to make travel more accessible and affordable for lakhs of passengers, particularly daily commuters and short-distance travellers across India.