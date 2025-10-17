Good News! Haryana government announces increase in old age pension to Rs 3200, here's everything you need to know

Haryana CM Nayab Singh Saini announces a hike in old age pension, increasing it to Rs 3,200 per month starting November 1. He also highlights the fulfilment of 46 out of 217 poll promises, with plans to complete 90 more. The state government continues working on welfare projects.

On the occasion of completing one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) third consecutive term in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini made a series of key announcements, showcasing his government's efforts towards fulfilling electoral promises and boosting welfare schemes for the state's residents. One of the standout announcements was the increase in the old age pension from Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 per month, which will take effect from November 1, 2024. This move aims to provide greater financial support to senior citizens in Haryana, reinforcing the state government's commitment to improving the quality of life for its elderly population.

During the 'Jan Vishwas-Jan Vikas' event in Panchkula, Saini highlighted the government's progress in fulfilling promises made during the run-up to the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections. He proudly mentioned that out of the 217 promises made, 46 had already been successfully fulfilled in the past year, with an ambitious target to complete 90 more resolutions in the current fiscal year.

Among the notable achievements, Saini pointed to the implementation of the Lado Lakshmi Yojna, a scheme aimed at providing Rs 2,100 per month to eligible women in Haryana. He assured the people that the remaining poll promises were on track and would be met with continued diligence. Additionally, he emphasised that his government's focus on equitable development was aligned with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a 'developed India.'

Under Saini's leadership, Haryana has witnessed substantial infrastructural and developmental progress. Over the past year, his government inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for welfare-oriented projects worth over Rs 25,500 crore. The Chief Minister also stated that the state’s political agenda was driven by integrity and that his government remained committed to delivering on its promises, countering any claims of misleading tactics by the opposition.

In line with the government's housing initiatives, Saini distributed development grants to panchayats and urban local bodies, while also handing over plot allotment letters under the Mukhya Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana 2.0 (Phase-II). The government has distributed a total of 8,029 plots in 141 villages, and the first phase saw 4,002 plots allotted, benefiting more than 77,000 families with access to housing schemes over the past year.

As Saini completes his first year as Chief Minister, his administration appears focused on delivering on promises, ensuring that Haryana's development continues at a fast pace while improving the lives of its citizens across the state.