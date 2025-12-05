FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 posts at upanganwadibharti.in, know eligibility and how to apply

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025 has announced 1057 vacancies for women applicants in Uttar Pradesh. Eligible 10th and 12th pass candidates aged 18–35 can apply online at upanganwadibharti.in until December 21. Positions include Anganwadi Workers and Assistants across multiple zones.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 05, 2025, 09:01 AM IST

Good news for women in Uttar Pradesh: Anganwadi recruitment opens for 1,057 posts at upanganwadibharti.in, know eligibility and how to apply
The Uttar Pradesh Anganwadi Department has announced an excellent opportunity for women seeking government jobs. A total of 1057 vacancies have been released for Anganwadi Workers and Assistants across various zones in the state. Eligible women who have completed their 10th or 12th standard can apply for these posts. The last date to submit the online application is December 21, 2025.

This recruitment drive offers a secure and respectable career opportunity for women aged 18 to 35 years. Applications must be submitted only through the official website: upanganwadibharti.in.

Applications must be submitted only through the official website: upanganwadibharti.in.

UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025: Highlights

Category Details
Organisation UP Anganwadi Department
Post Name Anganwadi Worker and Assistant
Total Vacancies 1057
Last Date to Apply December 21, 2025
Eligibility Women with 10th/12th pass
Age Limit 18 to 35 years
Official Website upanganwadibharti.in

Zone-Wise Vacancy Breakdown

Zone Vacancies
Depur 73
Bhadar 64
Bhetua 61
Sangrampur 55
Gauriganj 85
Jams 107
Shahgarh 47
Rest House 110
Jagdishpur 113
Bazar Shukla 91
Tiloi 82
Singhpur 86
Bahadurpur 93

How to Apply for UP Anganwadi Recruitment 2025

Follow these steps to complete your online application:

  1. Visit the official website upanganwadibharti.in.
  2. Click on 'Anganwadi Worker & Helper Recruitment 2025'.
  3. Carefully read the official notification.
  4. Select the 'Apply Online' option.
  5. Register using your email ID and mobile number.
  6. Fill in all required details accurately in the application form.
  7. Upload your photograph, signature, and necessary documents.
  8. Pay the application fee online (if applicable).
  9. Apply and take a printout for future use.

Women candidates who meet the eligibility criteria should apply before the deadline to secure their chance. The recruitment offers a strong opportunity for women's empowerment and employment in Uttar Pradesh.

