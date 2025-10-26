FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pradesh's Residents: Purvanchal Expressway to bring prosperity in state with 22 flyovers, 121 bridges, 271 underpasses, here's all you need to know about this project

The expressway is designed to provide a safe and speedy journey, with a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h for cars and 80 km/h for trucks and buses. Read here to know more about this expressway.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 26, 2025, 06:52 AM IST

The Purvanchal Expressway, a 340.824-kilometer-long highway, has revolutionized the transportation infrastructure in Uttar Pradesh. The construction of this six-lane expressway, which can be expanded to eight lanes in the future, began in October 2018 and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 16, 2021.

Key Features of Purvanchal Expressway

This modern expressway boasts an impressive infrastructure, including 22 flyovers, 7 railway overbridges, 7 major bridges, 114 minor bridges, and 271 underpasses. The expressway is designed to provide a safe and speedy journey, with a maximum speed limit of 120 km/h for cars and 80 km/h for trucks and buses.

One of the notable features of this expressway is the 3.2-kilometer-long airstrip in Sultanpur district, which can be used for emergency landings and takeoffs of fighter jets and heavy cargo planes like the Hercules C-24.

Economic benefits and connectivity

The Purvanchal Expressway has significantly reduced travel time between Lucknow and Ghazipur, making it easier for people to commute and conduct business. This expressway is not only a boon for commuters but also a catalyst for economic growth, promoting industrial development, employment, and trade in the region. The expressway also enhances connectivity to religious tourism destinations like Ayodhya, Varanasi, and Prayagraj, thereby boosting tourism and economic activities.

About Purvanchal Expressway's development

The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) developed this project, which was completed in a record time of just 40 months. The total project cost was approximately Rs 22,500 crore, including land acquisition costs. With its advanced features and efficient design, the Purvanchal Expressway has set a new benchmark for highway development in India.

The expressway's development has also led to the creation of new industrial corridors and economic zones, further accelerating the region's growth.

Improving regional connectivity

The Purvanchal Expressway passes through nine districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Lucknow, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Azamgarh, Mau, and Ghazipur.

This expressway has improved connectivity between these districts and the state capital, Lucknow, as well as the national capital, Delhi. With its strategic location and efficient design, the Purvanchal Expressway is poised to play a crucial role in the region's economic development and growth.

