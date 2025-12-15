Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: UPSRTC to start direct bus services for Noida International Airport from THESE 50 cities, check details here

Lionel Messi India Tour: Delhi police issue traffic advisory, no parking at Ring Road, JLN Marg; Check alternative routes, areas to avoid
INDIA
The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited has taken a significant step towards addressing this issue by signing contracts with transport corporations. Read here to know details.
The much-anticipated opening of Noida International Airport has been delayed, leaving millions of residents in Gautam Buddh Nagar district waiting for improved bus connectivity. Currently, people rely heavily on Delhi and Ghaziabad for bus services to travel to other states and districts, a situation that is expected to change with the airport's eventual opening.
Despite its proximity to Delhi, Gautam Buddh Nagar lacks bus services to neighboring states and districts, forcing residents to travel to Delhi or Ghaziabad to catch buses to their hometowns. This has been a long-standing issue, causing inconvenience to thousands of people who travel regularly.
The Yamuna International Airport Private Limited has taken a significant step towards addressing this issue by signing contracts with transport corporations in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Haryana to operate bus services to and from the airport. This move is expected to benefit residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar, reducing their dependence on Delhi and Ghaziabad for bus travel.
UPSRTC signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in November in this regard with the Noida International Airport (NIA). According to an official statement, the bus services will ensure easy, convenient access for travellers arriving at or departing from the airport.
The bus services will connect Noida International Airport to various cities, including Haridwar, Dehradun, Haldwani, Panipat, Chandigarh, Hisar, Faridabad, Gurugram, Kurukshetra, Ambala, Narnaul, Palwal, and Delhi, as well as several districts in Uttar Pradesh, such as Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Vrindavan, Agra, Meerut, Hapur, Farrukhabad, Shikohabad, and Hathras.
Although the opening of Noida International Airport has been delayed, the transport corporations are ready to launch bus services as soon as the airport becomes operational. Residents of Gautam Buddh Nagar will have to wait a little longer, but the promise of improved connectivity and reduced dependence on Delhi and Ghaziabad is a welcome relief.