GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Travel Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, new Rapid Rail to cut time between these two cities, here's all you need to know

The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a major project to reduce travel time between Lucknow and Kanpur, two major cities in the state. Currently, it takes around two to three hours to cover the distance between the two cities. However, with the proposed rapid rail corridor, the travel time is expected to be reduced to just 45 minutes. This initiative is being seen as a significant step towards developing a fast, accessible, and safe transport system in the state.

Work to start soon on Lucknow-Kanpur rapid rail corridor

The Uttar Pradesh Housing Department has instructed the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation (UPMRC) and the Unnao-Shuklaganj Development Authority to begin work on a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Lucknow-Kanpur rapid rail corridor. The DPR will evaluate the project's financial feasibility and determine the total project cost, expected daily ridership, potential revenue, and land acquisition requirements. According to officials, the DPR will provide a clear understanding of the project's viability and outline the amount of land to be acquired and the compensation to be provided.

Rapid rail corridor will be 67 kilometers

If implemented, the rapid rail corridor will not only offer a faster and more reliable travel option but also contribute to regional development and generate employment opportunities. The project is expected to start at Naya Ganj in Kanpur and end at Amausi in Lucknow, both of which are already linked to existing metro networks, ensuring better connectivity. The rapid rail corridor will be 67 kilometers long and is expected to transform the transportation landscape of the region.

Parallel expressway development

In addition to the rapid rail corridor, a six-lane, 63-km-long expressway is also under construction between Lucknow and Kanpur. This expressway will pass through Bani, Kantha, and Amarsas, ultimately reaching Azad Marg in Kanpur. Once completed, it will further reduce the travel time between the two cities, providing yet another fast and convenient travel option for commuters. The expressway is expected to ease traffic congestion and provide a smoother journey for travelers.

Central government funding expected

The central government is expected to provide funding for the rapid rail corridor project. However, the next steps will only begin once in-principle approval is granted by the state government. Following approval, a private consultancy firm will be appointed through a tender to prepare the DPR. The project is expected to bring significant benefits to the region, including faster travel times, increased connectivity, and economic growth.