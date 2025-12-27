FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS district to get new road network connecting villages, cities to national highways, name is...

The proposed projects include constructing new roads, repairing existing ones, and carrying out patchwork to improve the overall road infrastructure. The total length of roads covered under these projects is approximately 260.60 kilometers.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 27, 2025, 07:12 AM IST

The district of Hapur is set to witness a significant transformation with the Public Works Department (PWD) planning to invest around ₹200 crore in constructing new roads and revamping existing ones. The department has already sent a proposal to the state government, outlining 195 projects that cover various roads across the district.

Roads to be constructed

The proposed projects include constructing new roads, repairing existing ones, and carrying out patchwork to improve the overall road infrastructure. The total length of roads covered under these projects is approximately 260.60 kilometers.

The PWD has identified roads that were either not constructed earlier or have become dilapidated over time. The proposal also includes roads suggested by the MLAs of the three assembly constituencies in the district - Sadat, Dhaulana, and Garhmukteshwar.

Projects aim to improve connectivity

The MLAs - Vijaypal Adhiti (Sadat), Dharmesh Tomar (Dhaulana), and Harendra Singh Tewatia (Garhmukteshwar) - had submitted proposals for road construction in their respective constituencies, which have been incorporated into the overall plan. The projects aim to improve connectivity, especially in rural areas, and provide better access to villages and service roads alongside national highways.

About the projects

Some of the specific projects include constructing roads like the one from Baba Mastaram's kuti in village Garh to Abdullapur, from Jamalpura to Bilhara, and from Garh Kashiram housing to Abdullapur. Other roads include the one from Jhajna to Bhagwantpur, and from Mukhteshwara Ghero to Arifpur Madhaiya. The total budget for these projects is around ₹200 crore, which will be utilized for constructing new roads, repairing existing ones, and carrying out patchwork.

CM,"We have sent the proposal to the government for approval, and we expect the work to start soon," said Shailendra Singh, Executive Engineer, PWD. The department is hopeful that the projects will be approved, and the construction work will begin shortly, giving a boost to the district's infrastructure.

