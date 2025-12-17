Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS 4-lane highway, built with cost of Rs 188 crore, to cut short travel time between Moradabad and Bareilly, check details here

US President Donald Trump’s MAJOR crackdown on immigration: Expands travel ban on THESE five countries, imposes restrictions on…
INDIA
The NHAI had allocated a budget of Rs 188 crore for the project, which included the construction of two interchanges and the expansion of the highway to four lanes.
The wait is finally over for commuters traveling between Moradabad and Bareilly as the four-lane highway and interchange project in Rampur nears completion. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has successfully finished the construction work, which was a major bottleneck in the region.
The project, which began in 2023, has been a long-awaited relief for travelers. The stretch between Moradabad and Bareilly was notorious for its narrow two-lane road, causing frequent congestion and delays. The situation was further exacerbated by the lack of interchanges, making it difficult for vehicles to navigate the area. The NHAI had allocated a budget of Rs 188 crore for the project, which included the construction of two interchanges and the expansion of the highway to four lanes.
The completion of the project is expected to bring significant benefits to the region. With the new interchanges at Kosi River Bridge and Shahzadnagar Zero Point, vehicles will no longer need to stop or slow down, reducing travel time and increasing safety. The interchanges will also provide easy access to Rampur, making it easier for people to travel to and from the city. The four-lane highway will also reduce congestion and promote economic growth in the region.
The NHAI has worked tirelessly to complete the project, which was initially expected to be finished by January. Despite some delays, the authority has successfully completed the construction work, and the project is now nearing completion. G Gurvinder Singh, Assistant Engineer at NHAI, said, "We have completed the construction work on both interchanges and are currently conducting tests. We expect to open the interchanges for public use soon."
The new interchanges will also improve safety for commuters. With the elimination of the need to stop or slow down, the risk of accidents will decrease significantly. Additionally, the interchanges will provide a convenient route for vehicles to access the highway, reducing congestion and promoting smooth traffic flow. The completion of the project is a significant milestone in improving regional connectivity and promoting economic growth in the area.
The NHAI is currently conducting tests on the interchanges and expects to open them for public use soon. Once completed, the project will provide a much-needed boost to the region's infrastructure, benefiting commuters and promoting economic growth.