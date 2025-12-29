FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS district to see MAJOR transformation by..., set to get two new expressways, new offices, police line, modern parks and more, here's all you need to know

The completion of these expressways is expected to have a profound impact on the local economy, with improved connectivity likely to attract investments and boost trade in the region. The increased accessibility will also benefit the local population, making it easier for people to trave.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 29, 2025, 07:24 AM IST

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: THIS district to see MAJOR transformation by..., set to get two new expressways, new offices, police line, modern parks and more, here's all you need to know
The district of Shamli in Uttar Pradesh is on the cusp of a major transformation with two significant expressway projects slated to revolutionize connectivity in the region. The Delhi Dehradun Expressway and the Ambala Shamli greenfield expressways are expected to reshape regional travel, with the former scheduled to open for trial runs on January 15, 2026, and the latter expected to be completed later in 2026. Once operational, these projects will significantly ease the movement of both light and heavy vehicles, improving access and giving fresh momentum to economic activity in the region.

Boost to economic activity

The completion of these expressways is expected to have a profound impact on the local economy, with improved connectivity likely to attract investments and boost trade in the region. The increased accessibility will also benefit the local population, making it easier for people to travel and conduct business.

The projects are a testament to the government's commitment to improving infrastructure and promoting economic growth in the region.

Administrative upgrades

The year 2026 is also likely to bring key administrative upgrades to Shamli. Authorities expect the completion of a new Collectorate building, a Development Bhawan, the second floor of the Basic Education Office, and the District Institute of Education and Training.

With financial assistance released by the government, pending construction work is being fast-tracked. A flag-hoisting ceremony at the new Collectorate on January 26 has also been proposed, marking the beginning of a new phase in the district's administrative setup.

Recreation park and public amenities

An ultra-modern recreation park is being developed inside the Collectorate complex at a cost of ₹5 crore by the Muzaffarnagar Development Authority. The park will feature high-mast lighting, a circular fountain, boundary walls, paved walkways, and robust security arrangements.

According to the contractor, construction is progressing as planned and the park is expected to be fully completed by March 31, 2026. The park is expected to provide a much-needed green space for residents and visitors, enhancing the overall quality of life in the area.

Administrative buildings and infrastructure development

In 2026, Shamli is expected to receive several key administrative facilities, including a new Collectorate building, a Development Bhawan, the second floor of the Basic Education Office, and a District Institute of Education and Training. With financial support released by the state government, work on pending projects is being accelerated.

A flag-hoisting ceremony has also been proposed at the new Collectorate on January 26, symbolising the launch of a new administrative framework for the district.

