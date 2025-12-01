Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Not only Lucknow, Kanpur, CM Yogi’s govt planning to expand metro services in THESE cities by..., check here to know details

The plan is to complete approximately 790 kilometers of the total 1575-kilometer network by 2035, with an estimated annual investment of around 1527 crore rupees. Read here to know more about this project

The people of Uttar Pradesh are in for a treat as the state government is planning to expand its metro rail network to smaller cities, providing citizens with easier access to this convenient mode of transportation. The Uttar Pradesh government is working on a plan to ensure that metro rail facilities are available in both small and big cities, allowing residents to enjoy the benefits of metro travel, just like those in Delhi and Noida.

Uttar Pradesh govt to increase metro rail network

The Metro Rail Corporation has revealed its ambitious plans to increase the metro rail network in Uttar Pradesh, with a focus on smaller cities. According to Sushil Kumar, Managing Director of the Metro Rail Corporation, the plan is to operate 225 kilometers of metro rail in Lucknow and 200 kilometers in Kanpur by 2047. The corporation is also planning to develop 150-kilometer metro corridors in Noida, Greater Noida, Varanasi, and Prayagraj.

Expansion plans for smaller cities

The Uttar Pradesh govt is looking to expand its services to smaller cities, including Gorakhpur, Bareilly, Moradabad, Meerut, Jhansi, Ayodhya, Mathura-Vrindavan, Aligarh, and Saharanpur, with plans to operate 50 kilometers of metro rail in each of these cities. The corporation is exploring possibilities of metro rail services in other cities as well. The plan is to complete approximately 790 kilometers of the total 1575-kilometer network by 2035, with an estimated annual investment of around 1527 crore rupees.

Improved connectivity and efficiency

The Metro Rail Corporation's efforts aim to improve connectivity and efficiency in the state's transportation system. With the introduction of metro rail services in smaller cities, residents will have access to a convenient and efficient mode of transportation, reducing dependence on other modes of transport. The corporation's existing metro systems are already operating efficiently, with maximum revenue per kilometer and minimum expenses, setting a national standard for operational efficiency in Tier-2 cities.

The Metro Rail Corporation is working to ensure a seamless travel experience for passengers. In Kanpur, for instance, passengers will not have to change metro trains at Motijheel to reach the Central station. The corporation is planning to start a trial run of the metro from IIT Kanpur to Naubasta from January 26, and with the completion of five crossovers, passengers will be able to travel from IIT to Central without changing trains at Motijheel.