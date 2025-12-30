Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: NMRC to expand metro services from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 by...

Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...
INDIA
The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is gearing up to expand its services, with plans to launch a new corridor from Botanical Garden to Sector-142 by February-March. The proposal, presented by NMRC Managing Director Dr. Lokesh M, received a positive response from the Public Investment Board, and approval is expected within a week.
The 11.56-kilometer elevated corridor will feature eight stations, including Botanical Garden, Noida Sector-44, Noida Office, Noida Sector-97, Noida Sector-105, Noida Sector-108, Noida Sector-93, and Panchsheel Balak Inter College, with the final station being Sector-142. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 2254.35 crore and is expected to benefit around 1 to 1.25 lakh passengers daily.
During the presentation, the Public Investment Board raised questions about the viability of the project, including the expected number of passengers and the rationale behind expanding the existing line. NMRC officials addressed these concerns, providing detailed responses to the queries.
The detailed design drawing work is already underway, with the company selection process complete. The project is part of the Aqua Line, aiming to enhance connectivity in the region. Additionally, the centre has approved the Greater Noida Depot Station to Borka extension, with construction expected to begin soon
The expansion plans are set to provide a significant boost to public transportation in the region, offering residents convenient and efficient travel options. The NMRC is moving forward with the project, awaiting final approval and preparing for the tender process. With work expected to begin in February-March, the new corridor is set to become a reality, transforming the way people travel in Noida.