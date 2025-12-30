FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...

Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'

Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, will have private-but-lavish ceremony in...

Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve, avoid THESE routes on December 31, check alternative routes, diversion and more

Akshay Kumar gets knockout kick from wife Twinkle Khanna on her birthday, superstar admits 'you still hit me harder than any stunt'

Who was Khaleda Zia? Bangladesh's first female prime minister dies at 80 after prolonged illness, she was wife of…

US President Donald Trump gives BIG update on Gaza peace plan, second phase to begin by...

Viral video: Salman Khan fails to hide tears, gets emotional while posing beside Dharmendra's huge poster at Ikkis screening, fans react

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: NMRC to expand metro services from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 by...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...

Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26

Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'

Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female...

Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya

Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: From first date, first trip to AP Dhillon controversy, everything you need to know about the couple

Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: Everything you need to know

Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossing films in India; check full list here

Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossin

Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS

Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: NMRC to expand metro services from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 by...

The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 2254.35 crore and is expected to benefit around 1 to 1.25 lakh passengers daily. Read here to know more about this project.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 30, 2025, 06:53 AM IST

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: NMRC to expand metro services from Botanical Garden to Noida Sector-142 by...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) is gearing up to expand its services, with plans to launch a new corridor from Botanical Garden to Sector-142 by February-March. The proposal, presented by NMRC Managing Director Dr. Lokesh M, received a positive response from the Public Investment Board, and approval is expected within a week.

About the project

The 11.56-kilometer elevated corridor will feature eight stations, including Botanical Garden, Noida Sector-44, Noida Office, Noida Sector-97, Noida Sector-105, Noida Sector-108, Noida Sector-93, and Panchsheel Balak Inter College, with the final station being Sector-142. The project is estimated to cost approximately Rs 2254.35 crore and is expected to benefit around 1 to 1.25 lakh passengers daily.

During the presentation, the Public Investment Board raised questions about the viability of the project, including the expected number of passengers and the rationale behind expanding the existing line. NMRC officials addressed these concerns, providing detailed responses to the queries.

The detailed design drawing work is already underway, with the company selection process complete. The project is part of the Aqua Line, aiming to enhance connectivity in the region. Additionally, the centre has approved the Greater Noida Depot Station to Borka extension, with construction expected to begin soon

Boost to connectivity

The expansion plans are set to provide a significant boost to public transportation in the region, offering residents convenient and efficient travel options. The NMRC is moving forward with the project, awaiting final approval and preparing for the tender process. With work expected to begin in February-March, the new corridor is set to become a reality, transforming the way people travel in Noida.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26, her last entry in diary hints at...
Who is Nandini CM? Popular Kannada, Tamil actress, dies by suicide at 26
Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female Prime Minister, recalls his 'warm' meeting with her in 2015, says 'will be remembered...'
Khaleda Zia passes away: PM Modi condoles demise of Bangladesh's first female...
Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment, new footage from Mumbai concert proves actress' commitment to Veer Pahariya
Viral video: Not Tara Sutaria, but AP Dhillon tried to create kiss moment
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, will have private-but-lavish ceremony in...
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda to marry on THIS date, venue locked
Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve, avoid THESE routes on December 31, check alternative routes, diversion and more
Commuters ALERT! Delhi-NCR Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's eve
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: From first date, first trip to AP Dhillon controversy, everything you need to know about the couple
Tara Sutaria, Veer Pahariya love story: Everything you need to know
Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossing films in India; check full list here
Dhurandhar, Chhaava, Stree 2, Pushpa 2, Baahubali 2 among top 10 highest-grossin
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malhotra; SEE PICS
Khushi Kapoor elevates wedding fashion in black velvet skirt set by Manish Malho
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, other OTT platforms
OTT Releases This Week (29 December - 4 January): Latest movies, web series to w
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket made headlines for all the wrong reasons
Year Ender 2025: From Asia Cup handshake drama to RCB stampede - When cricket ma
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement