Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: New four-lane highway, built with cost of Rs 700 crore, to connect two national highways in THIS district, name is...

According to officials, the project will also include the construction of a two-lane bridge at Sultan Garh, which will further enhance connectivity in the area.

Ambedkar Nagar in Uttar Pradesh is all set to receive another major infrastructure boost in the new year. The North-South Corridor project is expected to bring in a new four-lane road that will connect NH 135 A and NH 233, making travel easier and faster for residents and commuters alike. The proposed road will stretch from Tanda Bariyawan Sultan Garh Patti Bazar to Surhurpur, covering a distance of 29.700 kilometers.

About the project

The total cost of the project is estimated to be around 701.77 crore rupees, which will be utilized for constructing the four-lane road and other ancillary facilities. The Public Works Department (PWD) has already sent the initial estimate to the government for approval. As part of the project, a four-lane flyover will also be constructed at Bariyawan Bazar chauraha, which will further ease traffic congestion in the area.

Improving connectivity

The primary objective of this project is to improve connectivity between national highways 233 and 135 A, which will have a positive impact on the overall development of the region. The proposed road will enable seamless travel between Varanasi and Basti, two major cities in eastern Uttar Pradesh.

The efforts of MLC Hariom Pande have been instrumental in getting this project off the ground. Pande has been actively working with the PWD to ensure that the project is completed on time and within budget. The Executive Engineer of PWD, Ashwani Pande, has confirmed that the initial estimate has been sent to the government, and work on the project is expected to begin soon.

New bypass to reduce traffic

As part of the project, a 1.900-kilometer four-lane bypass will also be constructed at Surhurpur Bazar, which will help reduce traffic congestion in the area. The bypass will provide an alternative route for vehicles traveling between Ambedkar Nagar and Jaunpur, making travel faster and more convenient.

Government support

MLC Hariom Pande has expressed his gratitude to the government for its support in getting this project approved. He said that the district is witnessing rapid development in terms of infrastructure, and this new four-lane road is a testament to the government's commitment to improving connectivity in the region.