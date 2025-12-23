Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: Lucknow to Kanpur in just 45 minutes, THIS 8 lane expressway to cut time between two cities, set to open by...; Check details here

Kwala and Schull Tech Partner to Strengthen Africa’s Web3 Infrastructure
INDIA
Uttar Pradesh is on the cusp of a major transformation with the Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway nearing completion. This infrastructure marvel is poised to revolutionise travel between two of the state's key cities, Kanpur and Lucknow, shrinking the distance to a mere 45 minutes. The expressway, spanning 67-75 km, is designed to accommodate speeds of up to 160 km/h, making it a game-changer for commuters and businesses alike.
The Uttar Pradesh government has ambitious plans to leverage the expressway's potential by developing it into a startup corridor. This initiative, driven by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision to position Uttar Pradesh as an innovation hub, is expected to create a plethora of job opportunities for locals. The area surrounding the expressway is set to become a magnet for tech companies, entrepreneurs, and investors, with Lucknow emerging as a prime destination for business and innovation.
The Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway is not an isolated project; it forms part of a larger network with connections to the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, significantly reducing travel time to Delhi. This 8-lane expressway will traverse key locations including Banthra, Bani, Datouli Kantha, Taura, Nyaurana, Amarsas, and Rawal Marg, starting from Shaheed Path in Lucknow and culminating in Nawabganj, Kanpur.
Officials are optimistic that the expressway will be a catalyst for economic growth, attracting investments and boosting the local economy. As the project nears completion, expected to be operational by the beginning of the new year, it is set to redefine the landscape of Uttar Pradesh, making it an attractive destination for businesses and entrepreneurs