INDIA

GOOD News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Lucknow to get THIS new 6-lane highway, will cut short travel time between THESE 5 districts, here's all you need to now

The Indian National Highway Authority (NHAI) has decided to upgrade the corridor from a four‑lane to a six‑lane configuration. The NHAI has chosen to widen the highway in order to boost vehicle speeds and alleviate the chronic jam problem. Read here to know more about this project.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 06, 2025, 07:11 AM IST

The journey on National Highway NH‑24, which connects the Uttar Pradesh capital Lucknow to Sitapur, is set to become significantly smoother. The Indian National Highway Authority (NHAI) has decided to upgrade the corridor from a four‑lane to a six‑lane configuration. This decision aims to transform the travel experience on the stretch that currently witnesses heavy traffic and frequent congestion.

Travel Time to reduce

Once the widening project is completed, the distance of roughly 80 to 90 kilometres between Lucknow and Sitapur is anticipated to be covered in just one to one and a half hours. At present, the same trip takes between two and two and a half hours due to persistent bottlenecks and traffic jams. The reduction in travel time will be a direct result of the increased lane capacity and improved flow of vehicles.

The existing NH‑24, which is slated for expansion, already carries more than 40,000 vehicles each day. This high traffic load frequently leads to the formation of queues and jammed conditions, especially during peak hours. The NHAI has taken note of the growing traffic pressure and the resulting congestion that plagues the highway on a regular basis.

Vigyan Path highway to connect these 5 districts

This project will provide direct connectivity between the capital Lucknow and five nearby districts: Hardoi, Sitapur, Unnao, and Barabanki. The Lucknow Development Authority is preparing to include this mega project in the SCR.

NHAI orders to widen the highway

In response to the escalating traffic load, the NHAI has chosen to widen the highway in order to boost vehicle speeds and alleviate the chronic jam problem. By adding two additional lanes, the authority expects to enhance the overall efficiency of the corridor and provide relief to commuters who rely on this vital arterial route.

According to the authority, the construction of six lanes will not require any additional land acquisition because sufficient space is already available on both sides of the highway. This existing land availability is expected to keep project costs low, as land acquisition typically constitutes a major expense in infrastructure development.

The NHAI has completed the necessary survey work and is now preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR). Upon finalisation of the DPR, the construction process will be initiated. Officials indicate that, given the absence of land acquisition requirements, the project can be completed within one to one and a half years.

Growing traffic pressure over the past decade and expert concerns

It is noted that traffic pressure on this route has increased manifold over the past fifteen years. Experts warn that if the widening work is not undertaken promptly, the highway is likely to experience even higher levels of congestion and a rise in accidents in the years to come.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
