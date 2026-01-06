FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, funeral to be held in Pune

Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'

Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version

Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns rise in capital Caracas, here's what we know so far

Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in 18 days

Kartik Aaryan found love again? After Tu Meri Main Tera debacle, actor moves to Goa, netizens spot 'mystery girl', draw wild speculations

Donald Trump claims US will soon receive USD 600 billion in tariffs, criticises media outlets, says, 'America far stronger...'

Nicolas Maduro's FIRST statement after abduction in Caracas by US, pleads not guilty in court, says, 'I am a decent man...'

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know

Gold, silver prices today, January 6, 2026: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'

Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce: 'Stop making...'

Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version

Kiara gives sneak peek of Saraayah, enjoys me-time with her 'mini' version

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard buildi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why

Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline

Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..

THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know

The construction of the building is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, and it will provide a modern, safe, and convenient environment for the train managers.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 06, 2026, 07:01 AM IST

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The construction of a modern railway guard building at the new Ghaziabad railway station is set to begin, with the foundation stone laid by Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament from Jajpur, Odisha. The event was attended by representatives of the railway employee organization and a large number of railway employees.

Facilities to be provided

The new building will be equipped with modern facilities, including a meeting hall with a capacity of around 200 people, where guard meetings, training programs, and other departmental activities can be held. Additionally, the building will have better facilities for guards to stay, including a modern canteen. The construction of the building is being done keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of the guards.

Demand for pay grade promotion

During the event, the Train Manager's Council raised the issue of pay grade promotion for train managers, stating that they are recruited at a pay grade of 2800 and retire at 4200, despite getting four promotions during their career. They demanded that they be given pay grade promotions of 4600 and 4800, similar to other employees.

Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament, said the railway guard is the backbone of railway operations and that providing them with modern facilities is essential. He added that this building will not only be a model for Gajiyabad but also for the entire country.

The construction of the building is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, and it will provide a modern, safe, and convenient environment for the train managers.

City MLA Sanjeev Sharma praised the initiative, saying that it is a matter of pride for Ghaziabad to have a modern building for train managers from across the country. He expressed confidence that the building will be completed soon and will benefit the railway employees.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmadi passes away at 81, funeral to be held in Pune
    Former Union Minister and senior Congress leader Suresh Kalmandi, passes away
    Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce, makes strong statement: 'Stop making it dirty like...'
    Mahhi Vij shares FIRST PHOTO with Jay Bhanushali after divorce: 'Stop making...'
    Kiara Advani gives sneak peek of daughter Saraayah, enjoys me-time magazine reading with her 'mini' version
    Kiara gives sneak peek of Saraayah, enjoys me-time with her 'mini' version
    Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns rise in capital Caracas, here's what we know so far
    Venezuela: Clashes, gunfire reported near presidential palace, security concerns
    Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in 18 days
    Bangladesh violence: Hindu factory owner shot dead by assailants, 6th murder in
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    After Venezuela, Donald Trump mulls invading THESE five countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture; here’s why
    Donald Trump eyes invading THESE 5 countries after Nicolás Maduro's capture
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming foster parents, to divorce, a look at ex-couple's relationship timeline
    Jay Bhanushali, Mahhi Vij separation: From secret wedding, becoming parents
    THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...,not in India, China or US, its in..
    THIS is world’s busiest railway station, has 36 platforms, handles over...
    From Nicolás Maduro to Saddam Hussein: A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
    A look at world leaders captured by America before Venezuela strike
    Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon's sister Nupur Sanon, see their unseen photos from dating era
    Stebin Ben proposes to Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon, Their unseen dating era
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement