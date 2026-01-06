Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ghaziabad to get new railway guard building with advanced features, here's all you need to know

The construction of the building is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, and it will provide a modern, safe, and convenient environment for the train managers.

The construction of a modern railway guard building at the new Ghaziabad railway station is set to begin, with the foundation stone laid by Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament from Jajpur, Odisha. The event was attended by representatives of the railway employee organization and a large number of railway employees.

Facilities to be provided

The new building will be equipped with modern facilities, including a meeting hall with a capacity of around 200 people, where guard meetings, training programs, and other departmental activities can be held. Additionally, the building will have better facilities for guards to stay, including a modern canteen. The construction of the building is being done keeping in mind the comfort and convenience of the guards.

Demand for pay grade promotion

During the event, the Train Manager's Council raised the issue of pay grade promotion for train managers, stating that they are recruited at a pay grade of 2800 and retire at 4200, despite getting four promotions during their career. They demanded that they be given pay grade promotions of 4600 and 4800, similar to other employees.

Dr. Rabindra Narayan Behera, Member of Parliament, said the railway guard is the backbone of railway operations and that providing them with modern facilities is essential. He added that this building will not only be a model for Gajiyabad but also for the entire country.

The construction of the building is expected to be completed within the stipulated time frame, and it will provide a modern, safe, and convenient environment for the train managers.

City MLA Sanjeev Sharma praised the initiative, saying that it is a matter of pride for Ghaziabad to have a modern building for train managers from across the country. He expressed confidence that the building will be completed soon and will benefit the railway employees.