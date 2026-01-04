FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline

Goyal instructed that work orders for water and power supply in Buda's activation area should be issued this month, and the construction of the 60-meter arterial road should begin soon.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jan 04, 2026, 07:04 AM IST

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway work to be complete by THIS date as Chief Secretary SP Goyal sets deadline
Chief Secretary SP Goyal has directed officials to ensure the completion deadline for the Ganga Expressway by February 15, 2026. The meeting was held on Thursday, where he emphasized the need for accelerated land acquisition for the UP Defense Industrial Corridor and Buda projects. Goyal also stressed that the zonal and sector planning for Buda's master plan-2045 should be completed by March 31, 2026.

Goyal reviews progress of key infrastructure projects

During the Project Monitoring Group (PMG) meeting, Goyal reviewed the progress of several major projects, including the Ganga Expressway, UP Defense Industrial Corridor, Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (Buda), Medical Device Park in Gautam Buddha Nagar, and Pharma Park in Lalitpur. He directed officials to ensure timely completion of these projects, highlighting their importance in promoting industrial development and generating employment opportunities in the region.

Water and power supply to be ensured in Buda activation area

Goyal instructed that work orders for water and power supply in Buda's activation area should be issued this month, and the construction of the 60-meter arterial road should begin soon. He also emphasized the need for quality work on the Pharma Park project in Lalitpur, ensuring that it is completed within the stipulated timeframe.

The Chief Secretary directed officials to organize meetings with investors who have been allocated land under various schemes, to discuss their work plans and potential functional dates. He stressed the importance of completing formalities and starting construction work promptly, ensuring that projects are monitored closely and production begins as soon as possible.

Land allocation to be done 

Goyal advised officials to allocate land to investors only if it is available, to avoid future complications. He emphasized the need for careful planning and monitoring to ensure the successful implementation of these projects, which are crucial for the region's development.

