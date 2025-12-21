FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Ganga Expressway construction nears completion, to opne for public from..., check details here

The Ganga Expressway is expected to give a major boost to industrial development in the region. This will not only improve connectivity but also create new opportunities for trade and commerce.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 21, 2025, 07:22 AM IST

The much-awaited Ganga Expressway, a 594-kilometer-long highway connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, is nearing completion. The expressway will significantly reduce travel time between the two cities, benefiting millions of people. The longest stretch of the expressway, spanning 99.5 kilometers, passes through Hardoi district, making it a crucial part of the project.

Boost to industrial development

The Ganga Expressway is expected to give a major boost to industrial development in the region. The Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPIDA) is set to inspect the Hardoi stretch, and if all goes well, the expressway could be opened to traffic as early as January 14. This will not only improve connectivity but also create new opportunities for trade and commerce. The expressway will feature three major cuts in Hardoi district, providing easy access to locals and businesses.

The Hardoi stretch is strategically important, with the expressway passing through 13 districts. The project will reduce travel time between Meerut and Prayagraj, making it easier for people and goods to move between the two cities. The expressway will also link with the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, further enhancing connectivity.

Modern logistics hub

A modern logistics cluster is being developed on 337 acres of land in Hardoi district, which will include warehouses, transport facilities, and cold storage units. This will create new job opportunities for locals and attract investments to the region. The logistics hub will be a major milestone in Hardoi's industrial development, making it an attractive destination for businesses.

Improved connectivity, tourism and trade

The Ganga Expressway will not only improve connectivity but also boost tourism and trade in the region. The expressway will feature six lanes, with provisions for expansion to eight lanes in the future. The project is expected to have a significant impact on the region's economy, creating new opportunities for businesses and individuals alike.

A 90-kilometer-long Furrukabad link expressway has been approved, which will connect Hardoi to the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. This will further enhance connectivity and make Hardoi a key hub in the region's transportation network.

The Ganga Expressway is a vital project that will transform the region's transportation landscape, benefiting millions of people. With its completion, Hardoi and surrounding districts can expect significant improvements in connectivity, trade, and commerce.

