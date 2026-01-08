Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: DGCA approves direct flight from Prayagraj to Jewar airport, first airline to fly from this airport is...

The DGCA has given its approval for the operation of the Prayagraj-Jewar flight, and the airline is expected to finalise the schedule soon. The summer schedule, which includes the new flight, will come into effect in the last week of March.

The upcoming inauguration of the Jewar Airport in Noida is set to revolutionise air travel in the region, with direct flights to Prayagraj scheduled to commence soon. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has included the Prayagraj-Jewar flight in its summer schedule, effective March, paving the way for enhanced connectivity between the two cities. The flight will be operated by Indigo, a leading Indian airline, and is expected to provide a much-needed boost to air travel in the region.

Convenience for travelers

The introduction of direct flights from Prayagraj to Jewar Airport will significantly ease travel for those heading to Noida or Greater Noida from Prayagraj. Currently, travelers from Prayagraj face considerable delays and traffic congestion when accessing the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport in Delhi. With the Jewar Airport becoming operational, this inconvenience is set to become a thing of the past.

According to Murari Lal Agarwal, a member of the Prayagraj Airport Advisory Committee, the new flight will be a game-changer for people traveling to Noida, Greater Noida, Aligarh, and Mathura.

Streamlined operations

The DGCA has given its approval for the operation of the Prayagraj-Jewar flight, and the airline is expected to finalise the schedule soon. The summer schedule, which includes the new flight, will come into effect in the last week of March. This development is a significant step forward in improving air connectivity in the region, and travelers are eagerly awaiting the start of the service.

The Jewar Airport is a significant project, and its inauguration is expected to have a positive impact on the local economy. The airport is being developed as a major aviation hub, with state-of-the-art facilities and infrastructure. With the airport's proximity to Noida and Greater Noida, it is expected to attract businesses and investors, further boosting the region's economic growth.