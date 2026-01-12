Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Delhi-Dehradun-Haridwar route to get boost with THIS new 6-lane highway, here's all you need to know

The project includes the construction of around 20 new underpasses to eliminate traffic congestion at intersections. This will ensure that vehicles can move smoothly and safely on the highway without interruptions.

The upcoming 6-lane highway project promises to be a game-changer for travellers on the Delhi-Dehradun-Haridwar route. This development is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, making journeys smoother and safer for commuters. One of the major benefits of this project is the elimination of the notorious Pratapuri to Rampur Tiraha traffic jam, which has been a major pain point for travellers.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has completed the drone survey of the project area through M/s FP India Project Management Consultancy. The data collected is being used to prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR), which is almost ready and will be sent to the ministry for approval soon. The highway will be designed with a 130-meter width, and the DPR is being prepared accordingly.

20 new underpasses to ease traffic congestion

The project includes the construction of around 20 new underpasses to eliminate traffic congestion at intersections. This will ensure that vehicles can move smoothly and safely on the highway without interruptions. The underpasses will be built at all major and minor intersections on the Meerut-Muzaffarnagar highway.

1.5 km elevated road in Mansurpur

A 1.5 km elevated road is planned in Mansurpur to tackle traffic congestion caused by the sugar mill and medical college. This will separate local and highway traffic, reducing congestion and making travel more efficient. The elevated road will provide relief to commuters and improve overall traffic flow in the area.

Existing flyovers to be widened

The existing flyovers on the highway will be widened to accommodate 6-lane traffic. This will ensure smooth traffic flow, reduce accidents, and make travel more comfortable. The widening of flyovers is a crucial aspect of the project, and it will significantly improve the overall infrastructure of the highway.

Service roads for local connectivity

Service roads will be built on both sides of the highway to provide better connectivity to local villages, markets, and towns. This will reduce the risk of accidents and make it easier for local vehicles to access the highway. The service roads will be an essential feature of the project, enhancing the overall travel experience.