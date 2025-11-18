FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

US President Donald Trump to finalise F-35 Fighter Jet deal with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Gold, silver prices today, November 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

'Ranbir Kapoor has no...': Ramayana's Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi Kapoor's superstar son, admits he 'made me feel so...'

Good News for Uttar Pradesh Residents: CM Yogi government to spend Rs 7.97 crore for revamping roads linking historical, religious sites in THESE cities; Check details here

PM Modi hits out at Congress party: 'They provided shelter to...'

UPEIDA to reduce speed limit on Agra-Lucknow Expressway from 120 km to...during night hours, know why

Watch viral video: Himesh Reshammiya trolls himself, asks Kartik Aaryan 'regular gaau ya naak se' at his Mumbai concert

DNA TV Show: What will be India's stance on Bangladesh's ousted PM Sheikh Hasina?

Who is Neetu Chandra? National Award-winning actress, worked with Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, removed as election icon in Bihar for...

SBI to stop mCash service, know how customers can transfer, receive money after discontinuation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
US President Donald Trump to finalise F-35 Fighter Jet deal with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Trump to finalise F-35 Fighter Jet deal with Saudi Crown Prince Salman

Gold, silver prices today, November 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

Gold, silver prices today, November 18: Check city-wise rates here

'Ranbir Kapoor has no...': Ramayana's Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi Kapoor's superstar son, admits he 'made me feel so...'

'Ranbir Kapoor has no...':Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi's superstar son

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty

Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty

Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Shubman Gill in 2nd Test vs South Africa

Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Gill in 2nd Test

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pradesh Residents: CM Yogi government to spend Rs 7.97 crore for revamping roads linking historical, religious sites in THESE cities; Check details here

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions that the beautification and restoration of religious and heritage sites remain among the top priorities, according to an officials. Therefore, a budget of Rs 7.97 crore has been released to to revamp roads.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 18, 2025, 06:53 AM IST

Good News for Uttar Pradesh Residents: CM Yogi government to spend Rs 7.97 crore for revamping roads linking historical, religious sites in THESE cities; Check details here
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Uttar Pradesh government has released Rs 7.97 crore for the construction and repair of 25 rural roads in the Bareilly division under the Chief Minister’s Village Scheme for the financial year 2025-26. The allocation targets improving connectivity in rural areas across Bareilly, Shahjehanpur, Pilibhit, and Badaun districts, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued instructions that the beautification and restoration of religious and heritage sites remain among the top priorities, according to an officials.

Bareilly: Key road projects sanctioned

In Bareilly, seven rural roads are picked for development. This includes the Mirgumpur Narikheda-Mirzapur via Bahadupur Bimam Naugawan road, which has been sanctioned Rs 1.68 crore, with Rs 48.02 lakh already allocated. The Faridpur-Sathrapur Industrial Area Kachra Processing Plant road, extending to Karanpur and the FCI warehouse, receives Rs 83.18 lakh (Rs 23.48 lakh released).

Other projects include Maheshpur-Fejnagar road (Rs 72.88 lakh sanctioned, Rs 23.48 lakh released), Devkola-Rampura road in Aonla (Rs 1.70 crore sanctioned, Rs 48.10 lakh released), Shahpur Honspsur-Mahimangla road in Mirgumpur (Rs 57.58 lakh sanctioned, Rs 16.22 lakh released), Chatiya Rahmat Ali link road in Navabganj (Rs 65.44 lakh sanctioned,  Rs 18.36 lakh released), and Faridapur Mutlak Khjuriya link road (Rs 70.55 lakh sanctioned, Rs 19.73 lakh released).

Shahjehanpur’s rural connectivity boost

According to Dainik Jagran report, six projects in Shahjehanpur are set to enhance rural access. These include the Kurusanda-Panchpir Baba road (Rs 1.35 crore sanctioned, Rs 38.27 lakh released), Parotan link road in Katra (Rs 99.38 lakh sanctioned, Rs 27.80 lakh released), Sukhnaiya-Jhakreli-Lageva Nagla link road in Jalalabad (Rs 1.12 crore sanctioned, ₹31.40 lakh released), Mustafanagar-Rahimadaspur link road (Rs 1.28 crore sanctioned, Rs 35.89 lakh released), Puwaina-Nahil road-Bharsanda link road (Rs 2.03 crore sanctioned, Rs 57.11 lakh released), and Dingurpur-Dadrol-Sahajapur link road (Rs 1.61 crore sanctioned, Rs 45.64 lakh released).

Pilibhit’s road development plans

Pilibhit district has six road projects in the pipeline. The Pilibhit-Basti-Mirapur road is allocated Rs 1.07 crore (Rs 30.11 lakh released). The Pilibhit-Mazola-Barkhera-Gaganapur link road gets Rs 92.22 lakh (Rs 25.79 lakh released).

Other projects include Nyuria Mahof Road-Kanpur Colony-Gupta Colony road (Rs 75.14 lakh sanctioned, Rs 21.02 lakh released), Puranpur-Pilibhit-Basti-Tiretannath Temple road (Rs 1.86 crore sanctioned, Rs 52.09 lakh released), Bilsalpur-Mighauna-Dhakwara link road renovation (Rs 73.26 lakh sanctioned, Rs 20.49 lakh released), and the Eantgav-Bamroli road via Rampur Amrut near Kawiya village (Rs 1.83 crore sanctioned, Rs 38.27 lakh released).

Badaun’s infrastructure upgrades

In Badaun, four rural road projects are underway. Ghouspur-Byour road construction is sanctioned Rs 1.11 crore (Rs 31.75 lakh released). Barategadar-Rajlamai road gets Rs 1.57 crore (Rs 44.30 lakh released). Harganpur-Pitam Nagar-Pritam Nagla road in Bilsi is allocated Rs 1.41 crore (Rs 40.28 lakh released). Dadanganj’s Nani Sarai-Pachtaur-Bihariapur-Diony road is sanctioned Rs 1.27 crore (Rs 35.60 lakh released), and Rukumapur Pukhta-Barihkheda road renovation gets Rs 85.60 lakh (Rs 23.94 lakh released).

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
US President Donald Trump to finalise F-35 Fighter Jet deal with Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Trump to finalise F-35 Fighter Jet deal with Saudi Crown Prince Salman
Gold, silver prices today, November 18: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Gold, silver prices today, November 18: Check city-wise rates here
'Ranbir Kapoor has no...': Ramayana's Vishwamitra Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi Kapoor's superstar son, admits he 'made me feel so...'
'Ranbir Kapoor has no...':Ajinkya Deo on success mantra of Rishi's superstar son
Good News for Uttar Pradesh Residents: CM Yogi government to spend Rs 7.97 crore for revamping roads linking historical, religious sites in THESE cities; Check details here
Good News for Uttar Pradesh Residents: CM Yogi government to spend Rs 7.97 crore
PM Modi hits out at Congress party: 'They provided shelter to...'
PM Modi hits out at Congress: 'They provided shelter to...'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani to De De Pyaar De 2, 5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
5 true blue family entertainers that won over audiences
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other world leaders who received the penalty
Sheikh Hasina gets death sentence: Other leaders who received the penalty
Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Shubman Gill in 2nd Test vs South Africa
Sai Sudharsan to Devdutt Padikkal, players who can replace Gill in 2nd Test
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children
From 9th fail to MBBS, all about RJD’s Lalu Yadav’s children, Tejashwi, Tej
Josh Tongue to Mohammed Siraj: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
Siraj to Tongue: Top 5 bowlers with most wickets in current WTC cycle
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE