Good News for Uttar Pradesh Residents: CM Yogi government to spend Rs 7.97 crore for revamping roads linking historical, religious sites in THESE cities; Check details here

The Uttar Pradesh government has released Rs 7.97 crore for the construction and repair of 25 rural roads in the Bareilly division under the Chief Minister’s Village Scheme for the financial year 2025-26. The allocation targets improving connectivity in rural areas across Bareilly, Shahjehanpur, Pilibhit, and Badaun districts, according to a Dainik Jagran report.

Bareilly: Key road projects sanctioned

In Bareilly, seven rural roads are picked for development. This includes the Mirgumpur Narikheda-Mirzapur via Bahadupur Bimam Naugawan road, which has been sanctioned Rs 1.68 crore, with Rs 48.02 lakh already allocated. The Faridpur-Sathrapur Industrial Area Kachra Processing Plant road, extending to Karanpur and the FCI warehouse, receives Rs 83.18 lakh (Rs 23.48 lakh released).

Other projects include Maheshpur-Fejnagar road (Rs 72.88 lakh sanctioned, Rs 23.48 lakh released), Devkola-Rampura road in Aonla (Rs 1.70 crore sanctioned, Rs 48.10 lakh released), Shahpur Honspsur-Mahimangla road in Mirgumpur (Rs 57.58 lakh sanctioned, Rs 16.22 lakh released), Chatiya Rahmat Ali link road in Navabganj (Rs 65.44 lakh sanctioned, Rs 18.36 lakh released), and Faridapur Mutlak Khjuriya link road (Rs 70.55 lakh sanctioned, Rs 19.73 lakh released).

Shahjehanpur’s rural connectivity boost

According to Dainik Jagran report, six projects in Shahjehanpur are set to enhance rural access. These include the Kurusanda-Panchpir Baba road (Rs 1.35 crore sanctioned, Rs 38.27 lakh released), Parotan link road in Katra (Rs 99.38 lakh sanctioned, Rs 27.80 lakh released), Sukhnaiya-Jhakreli-Lageva Nagla link road in Jalalabad (Rs 1.12 crore sanctioned, ₹31.40 lakh released), Mustafanagar-Rahimadaspur link road (Rs 1.28 crore sanctioned, Rs 35.89 lakh released), Puwaina-Nahil road-Bharsanda link road (Rs 2.03 crore sanctioned, Rs 57.11 lakh released), and Dingurpur-Dadrol-Sahajapur link road (Rs 1.61 crore sanctioned, Rs 45.64 lakh released).

Pilibhit’s road development plans

Pilibhit district has six road projects in the pipeline. The Pilibhit-Basti-Mirapur road is allocated Rs 1.07 crore (Rs 30.11 lakh released). The Pilibhit-Mazola-Barkhera-Gaganapur link road gets Rs 92.22 lakh (Rs 25.79 lakh released).

Other projects include Nyuria Mahof Road-Kanpur Colony-Gupta Colony road (Rs 75.14 lakh sanctioned, Rs 21.02 lakh released), Puranpur-Pilibhit-Basti-Tiretannath Temple road (Rs 1.86 crore sanctioned, Rs 52.09 lakh released), Bilsalpur-Mighauna-Dhakwara link road renovation (Rs 73.26 lakh sanctioned, Rs 20.49 lakh released), and the Eantgav-Bamroli road via Rampur Amrut near Kawiya village (Rs 1.83 crore sanctioned, Rs 38.27 lakh released).

Badaun’s infrastructure upgrades

In Badaun, four rural road projects are underway. Ghouspur-Byour road construction is sanctioned Rs 1.11 crore (Rs 31.75 lakh released). Barategadar-Rajlamai road gets Rs 1.57 crore (Rs 44.30 lakh released). Harganpur-Pitam Nagar-Pritam Nagla road in Bilsi is allocated Rs 1.41 crore (Rs 40.28 lakh released). Dadanganj’s Nani Sarai-Pachtaur-Bihariapur-Diony road is sanctioned Rs 1.27 crore (Rs 35.60 lakh released), and Rukumapur Pukhta-Barihkheda road renovation gets Rs 85.60 lakh (Rs 23.94 lakh released).