Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: CM Yogi government to Build six-lane highway with Rs 3,000 crore investment; 20 new underpasses planned, details here

The Union Ministry of Road and Shipping has given its go-ahead to the expansion of the national highway from four lanes to six lanes. Read here to know details of this project.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 17, 2025, 08:29 AM IST

The Partapur-Haridwar-Dehradun route (old NH 58) has been grappling with crippling traffic congestion, especially on weekends. However, relief is on the horizon as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) gears up to widen this stretch to six lanes, per directives from the central ministry. CM Yogi Adityanath's government has decided to expand the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway from four to six lanes. In the first phase, the highway will be expanded from Meerut to Roorkee to six lanes.

Heavy traffic on weekends

Designated as a national highway from Partapur in Meerut to Dehradun, the old NH 58 sees an overwhelming number of vehicles daily. The situation turns chaotic on weekends when thousands of people from Delhi, Noida, and Ghaziabad use this route to escape to the hills, causing massive traffic jams that often start on Friday evenings and last till Monday mornings. Amit Pranav, Project Director, NHAI, emphasizes that the aim is to liberate commuters from this perpetual ordeal.

Six-lane expansion

To tackle the issue, the central Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has instructed NHAI to widen the Partapur to Muzaffarnagar’s Rampur Tiraha stretch (approx. 80 km) to six lanes. NHAI has commissioned a consultant agency to conduct a drone survey, now in its final phase, to prepare the Detailed Project Report (DPR). The DPR is slated to be submitted to the ministry by March 2026. According to Rampal Singh Saini, Project Head of the consultant agency, the survey data will shape the DPR, outlining the scope of the expansion.

20 new underpasses to be built

The six-lane expansion plan includes constructing underpasses at every intersection, eliminating current traffic bottlenecks. An estimated 20 new underpasses will be built, accompanied by service roads flanking the highway. In Mansoorpur, where congestion is exacerbated by marketplaces, a sugar mill, and a medical college, a 1.5 km elevated road is planned. Existing flyovers will be widened, and some land acquisition is anticipated. The project is pegged at around Rs 3,000 crore. "The survey work is nearly complete. We’ll have the DPR ready by March 2026," says Amit Pranav.

District Magistrate Dr. V K Singh affirms the administration’s commitment to easing traffic woes: "To free the public from traffic jams, the Dehradun highway will be widened to six lanes. The DPR is underway, and post-approval, the work will be executed within 1.5 years." The DM has convened a meeting next week to discuss project specifics.

