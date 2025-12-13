FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: Amroha set to get 2 km long bypass over Ganga river, construction to start by...

The initiative, taken by MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar, has been given the green light by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The bypass will connect the toll plaza near Gajraula to the highway, providing a smoother journey for commuters.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 13, 2025, 07:06 AM IST

The residents of Amroha are in for a treat as the construction of a 2 KM bypass over the Ganga River has been approved. The initiative, taken by MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar, has been given the green light by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari. The bypass will include a bridge over the Ganga River and is expected to bring relief to the locals who have been facing traffic congestion for years.

MP Kanwar Singh Tanwar met with Union Minister Nitin Gadkari and highlighted the need for a bypass in the area. The minister has directed the departmental officials to prepare a plan for the construction of the bypass, which is expected to start by 2026. The bypass will not only reduce traffic congestion but also provide a safer and more convenient route for pilgrims visiting the area.

Bypass to reduce traffic and congestion

The Ganga River has been a major obstacle for commuters, with the existing bridge being narrow and prone to congestion. The new bypass will provide an alternative route, reducing the traffic pressure on the existing bridge. The bypass will connect the toll plaza near Gajraula to the highway, providing a smoother journey for commuters.

The existing bridge over the Ganga River was built in 1962 and had been facing maintenance issues. A new bridge was constructed, and the old one was repaired. However, the increasing traffic has put a strain on the infrastructure, making the need for a bypass imperative. The construction of the bypass is expected to address these issues and provide a better travel experience for commuters.

Land acquisition to begin soon

The construction of the bypass will require land acquisition in both Hapur and Amroha districts. The authorities have begun the process, and the project is expected to move forward soon. The bypass is expected to bring economic benefits to the region, improving connectivity and facilitating trade.

Heavy vehicles to take the bypass route

The bypass is designed to divert heavy traffic away from the main road, reducing congestion and improving traffic flow. Only vehicles heading to the railway station, pilgrims, or those visiting the Ganga River will use the main road, making it safer and more convenient for them.

