Good News for Uttar Pradesh residents: 14-Km Northern bypass, built at cost of Rs 400 crore, will cut travel time to Khandauli by 20 minutes, set to open in...

The Northern Bypass, a long-awaited infrastructure project, is all set open for traffic, bringing relief to thousands of commuters who ply the roads in the area. The 14-kilometer-long bypass, constructed at a cost of Rs 400 crore, connects Rapura Jat to Midawali Hathras, providing an alternative route to the congested National Highway-19.

Why construction was delayed?

The construction of the bypass was completed by May, but it remained non-operational due to the low height of two critical high-tension power lines. One of the lines, which feeds the Mathura Refinery, was recently shifted, and the second line was also moved three and a half months ago. The delay in shifting the power lines had held up the opening of the bypass, causing frustration among commuters.

Bypass to reduce traffic congestion

The Northern Bypass is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion on the Sikandra Chowk, a major bottleneck in the area. The bypass will also reduce travel time between Rapura Jat and Hathras, with the journey time expected to come down to 15 minutes and 25 minutes, respectively. The bypass will also lead to fuel savings and reduced wear and tear on vehicles.

About the project

The Northern Bypass project has a long history, with the first proposal made over a decade ago. The project went through several iterations, with the route being changed from Agra to Mathura. The current alignment was finalized in 2021, and the project was sanctioned by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the same year. The construction work was awarded in 2022, and the project was expected to be completed by March 31. However, the project was delayed due to the slow pace of work and the power line issue.

"The Northern Bypass is expected to be fully operational by the second week of December," Jagran.com quoted an official as saying, adding that the project would bring significant relief to commuters in the area.

Impact on traffic

The opening of the Northern Bypass is expected to have a significant impact on traffic in the area, with thousands of vehicles expected to use the bypass daily. The bypass will provide a much-needed alternative route to the congested National Highway-19, reducing traffic congestion and travel times.