INDIA

Good news for Uttar Pradesh residents: 112 KM elevated highway to be constructed, reducing travel time from Kanpur to Delhi and Mumbai; Check here to know details

The highway will be directly connected to the Bundelkhand Expressway, which will also link it to Delhi, making travel easier and faster. The project is estimated to cost around 4,000 crore rupees and will significantly reduce traffic congestion and accidents on the existing Naubasta-Hamirpur route.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Dec 07, 2025, 07:03 AM IST

Uttar Pradesh is all set to witness the construction of a 112 KM long elevated highway that will connect the Bundelkhand Expressway to Mumbai, making the route superfast. This new elevated highway is expected to set a new record for fast travel in the state. The project, which is part of the government's effort to improve connectivity and infrastructure, is expected to be a game-changer for the region.

About project 

The Kanpur-Mahoba-Kabrai Green Field Highway is one of the biggest projects aimed at taking the Bundelkhand region towards rapid development. The elevated highway will run above the entire route, with special ramps being constructed for entry and exit at Mahoba, Ghatampur, and Hamirpur.

The highway will be directly connected to the Bundelkhand Expressway, which will also link it to Delhi, making travel easier and faster. The project is estimated to cost around 4,000 crore rupees and will significantly reduce traffic congestion and accidents on the existing Naubasta-Hamirpur route.

Land acquisition underway

The design of the Green Field Highway has been sent to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways for final approval, and land acquisition is underway in 93 villages across Kanpur Nagar, Kanpur Dehat, Hamirpur, and Mahoba.

A total of 1139 hectares of land is proposed to be acquired in these villages, with 49 villages in Kanpur Nagar and Dehat, 35 villages in Hamirpur, and 9 villages in Mahoba. The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will construct the highway, and the tender process is expected to be completed within this financial year.

Benefits of the elevated highway

The Green Field Highway is a unique project that aims to reduce congestion, distance, and crowds by constructing a new track through less populated areas. The Kanpur-Kabrai Elevated Highway is based on this concept and is expected to boost industrial and economic activities in the Bundelkhand region. T

The new highway will connect Chhatarpur, Bhopal, and further to Mumbai's economic corridor, enhancing the region's connectivity manifold. The project was approved by the central government in 2021, and after four years, it has reached a crucial stage, which can change the face of the entire Bundelkhand region in the coming years.

