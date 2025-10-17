FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Good news for Uttar Pradesh commuters: Prayagraj Metro to connect THESE key areas, set to begin on...; check ticket prices, routes and other details

The Prayagraj Metro project will transform the city's transport system, featuring a 44 km network with 39 stations. The metro will have two routes connecting key areas. It aims to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity, offering a modern, efficient travel experience.

Monica Singh

Updated : Oct 17, 2025, 01:36 PM IST

Good news for Uttar Pradesh commuters: Prayagraj Metro to connect THESE key areas, set to begin on...; check ticket prices, routes and other details
The Prayagraj Metro project is poised to revolutionise the city’s transportation system, bringing a modern, high-capacity rapid transit network that will address growing traffic issues while enhancing connectivity across the city. Set to span 44 kilometres and feature 39 strategically located stations, the metro will serve residential, commercial, and institutional hubs, offering a more efficient and reliable mode of travel for both residents and visitors.

Cost of the Prayagraj Metro: A Step Up from the Metrolite Proposal

The proposed Prayagraj Metro comes at an estimated cost of Rs 10,000 crore, which is significantly higher than the Rs 8,747 crore estimated for the Metrolite project that was initially proposed. The decision to go for a full metro system instead of the lighter Metrolite variant underscores the city’s ambition for a long-term, sustainable transport solution that can handle the increasing urbanisation and traffic demand.

Metro Design and Capacity: A High-Capacity Solution

The Prayagraj Metro will be designed to accommodate a large number of passengers. Each train will consist of three coaches, and it is expected that the system will be capable of transporting approximately 1,200 passengers daily. The design of the trains and stations will focus on both capacity and convenience, ensuring that the metro meets the needs of Prayagraj's growing population while also offering a comfortable ride.

Proposed Routes: Connecting Key Areas

The metro network will consist of two main routes, providing vital links across the city. The first route will run from Bamrauli to Jhunsi City Lake, covering a distance of approximately 23 kilometres with 20 stations. This route will connect important areas in the city, offering easier access to various localities and reducing travel time. The second route will stretch from Shantipuram to Chheoki, a 21-kilometre stretch with 19 stations.

A key feature of the network is the intersection of these two routes at the Parade Ground, where a major interchange station will be developed. This central station will act as a hub, making transfers between the two routes seamless for passengers.

Addressing Traffic Congestion

One of the major benefits of the Prayagraj Metro is its potential to ease the city’s notorious traffic congestion. With a well-planned network, the metro system will offer a much-needed alternative to the growing number of vehicles on the road, providing a faster, more sustainable mode of transport. As a result, the metro is expected to not only improve daily commutes but also help in reducing pollution levels and the overall carbon footprint of the city.

The Prayagraj Metro is set to become a cornerstone of the city’s infrastructure, bringing modern transit solutions to a rapidly developing urban landscape. With its comprehensive routes, high capacity, and strategic stations, the metro will enhance connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and improve the overall quality of life for the residents of Prayagraj. As the project moves forward, it holds the promise of transforming how people travel within the city for years to come.

