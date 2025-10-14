Good News for Uttar Pradesh commuters: Countdown for opening of Ganga Expressway begins, Meerut-Badaun 130 km stretch set to open in...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
The Ganga Expressway, once completed, will become the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh, stretching over 594 kilometers. The city will have a six-lane expressway, expandable up to eight lanes, and will be fully access-controlled with a closed toll system. Read here to know more details.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 14, 2025, 07:52 AM IST

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced that the 130-kilometer stretch of the Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Budaun is nearing completion and is expected to be opened for vehicular traffic in November. This development is expected to significantly improve connectivity in the state, particularly in 12 districts that the expressway will pass through.

Ganga Expressway final stages of construction

According to officials from the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and the Project Implementation Unit (PIU), the construction work on the stretch is in its final stages and is set to open in November 2025. The construction agency, L&T, has nearly completed most of the work, with only the approach road to the Simbhaoli railway overbridge remaining to be completed by the end of October. Despite continuous rains slowing down the pace of construction, the agency has made significant progress, with overall work on the Ganga Expressway being 90% complete.

Infrastructure development

The entrance to the Ganga Expressway has been built in Bijauli village, near km 16 on Hapur Road in Meerut. This route, located within the Meerut district, is approximately 15 kilometers long. Welcome signs, signboards, and speed meters have been installed along this stretch.

Additionally, streetlights, CCTV cameras, and an internet-connected control room have been installed to ensure safety and security. A total of 161 bridges and underpasses have been constructed in the first section between Meerut and Budaun, which include 28 minor bridges, 5 major bridges, 9 railway overbridges/flyovers, and 117 major and minor underpasses.

Ganga Expressway to boost economic growth in Uttar Pradesh

The Ganga Expressway, once completed, will become the longest expressway in Uttar Pradesh, stretching over 594 kilometers. The city will have a six-lane expressway, expandable up to eight lanes, and will be fully access-controlled with a closed toll system.

The expressway is expected to boost economic growth, improve connectivity, and reduce travel time between major cities in the state. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stone of the Ganga Expressway in Shahjahanpur on December 18, 2021.

