Good news for Uttar Pradesh communters: Lucknow-Saharanpur Vande Bharat Express to start regular operations from THIS date; Check route, stoppages, fare and more

The Vande Bharat Express connecting Lucknow and Saharanpur will start regular service from December 9 with a revised timetable. The train will cover 526 km in 7 hours and 45 minutes, running six days a week. The updated schedule improves convenience for passengers across Western Uttar Pradesh.

The much-anticipated Vande Bharat Express, which will link Lucknow and Saharanpur via Sitapur, is set to begin its regular operations on December 9. This high-speed train service, originally launched on November 8, had faced objections from leaders in Western Uttar Pradesh due to its inconvenient timings. In response to these concerns, the Ministry of Railways has approved a revised schedule, ensuring a more passenger-friendly service.

Revised Schedule for Enhanced Convenience

Following feedback from public representatives, including Saharanpur’s Member of Parliament, the Railway Minister directed Indian Railways to reconsider the train's departure time. The newly updated schedule now has the train departing from Saharanpur at 5:05 AM, arriving at Lucknow’s Gomti Nagar station at 2:05 PM.

The return journey from Lucknow will commence at 3:10 PM, with the train expected to reach Saharanpur at 11:50 PM. This schedule ensures better accessibility for passengers in the region and aims to enhance the overall travel experience. The Vande Bharat Express will operate six days a week, excluding Mondays.

Route and Key Stops

The Vande Bharat Express will cover a distance of 526 km between Saharanpur and Lucknow in just 7 hours and 45 minutes. Along the way, the train will pass through several important towns, including Roorkee, Najibabad, Moradabad, Bareilly, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur City, Sitapur Junction, and Daliganj. Notably, Sitapur will now be connected to the Vande Bharat network for the first time, marking a significant milestone for the region.

The new service is expected to improve connectivity not only between Lucknow and Saharanpur but also enhance access to Naimish Dham, a prominent religious site in Uttar Pradesh.

Train Numbers and Operational Details

The Vande Bharat Express will operate under Train Number 26503 for the Saharanpur to Lucknow route, while the return trip from Gomti Nagar to Saharanpur will be operated under Train Number 26504.

Government’s Response to Public Concerns

The launch of the Vande Bharat Express had earlier been marked by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, the initial timetable faced criticism for its impracticality, especially for passengers travelling from regions like Saharanpur. Responding to these concerns, the Ministry of Railways worked quickly to revise the schedule to better suit the needs of commuters in the region.

With the new timetable in place, the Vande Bharat Express is expected to become a convenient and efficient mode of transportation for thousands of passengers, offering faster travel between key cities in Uttar Pradesh.