Good News for Uttar Pradesh and Haryana residents: Construction of THIS bridge to cut short travel time between Aligarh-Palwal by..., here's all you need to know

Residents of Aligarh in Uttar Pradesh and Palwal in Haryana are in for a treat as a new bridge is set to reduce the distance between the two cities by approximately 35 kilometers. The proposed bridge, which will connect Aligarh's Hasanpur area to Palwal's Malv village, is expected to make travel easier and save time and fuel for commuters.

The new bridge will provide a direct and easy route, replacing the current lengthy and winding roads that people have to take to travel between Aligarh and Palwal. This will greatly benefit daily commuters, traders, and transporters, and strengthen connectivity between Uttar Pradesh and Haryana.

About this new bridge

The bridge's length, including approach roads, will be around 6.5 kilometers. The project was initially approved in October 2020 with a budget of ₹110 crore, and ₹99 crore was released for construction. However, the project faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the cost increased due to rising material prices. The revised budget of ₹189 crore has now been approved.

The project is being implemented jointly by Uttar Pradesh and Haryana. The Uttar Pradesh government will construct the main bridge (approximately 550 meters long) and a 4-kilometer approach road, while Haryana will build a 2-kilometer approach road. The Haryana government has almost completed land acquisition for the approach road and is preparing a detailed project report. The governments aim to complete the bridge and approach roads by June 30.