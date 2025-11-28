FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Good News for Uttar Pardesh commuters: Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours, Ganga Expressway to cut short travel time between these two cities, set to open in...

Imran Khan's sister issues BIG statement over treatment of former Pakistan PM, in Adiala Jail; says 'they are not telling us...'

DNA TV Show: Analysis of 'Yogi Model' in Bihar

Sunny, Bobby Deol grieve with loved ones at Dharmendra’s prayer meet

Exclusive | Ahmed Khan on Rangeela re-release, his first big break as choreographer in Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar film, credit war with Saroj Khan

WPL 2026: Deepti Sharma, Shikha Pandey deals conclude mega auction; Check full squads and remaining purse for every franchise

Meet man who borrowed Rs 20000, built billion-dollar empire, survived Mukesh Ambani’s biggest challenge, now lives in...; he is...

UNSOLD! Six-time World Cup winner Alyssa Healy finds no takers in WPL 2026 mega auction

Dharmendra Prayer Meet: After rushed funeral, Sunny Deol and family disallow media from entering hotel premises; here’s why

Celina Jaitly says she will keep fighting for her dignity as case against husband continues: 'Life stripped everything'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good News for Uttar Pardesh commuters: Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours, Ganga Expressway to cut short travel time between these two cities, set to open in...

Good News for Uttar Pardesh commuters: Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours, Gang

Imran Khan's sister issues BIG statement over treatment of former Pakistan PM, in Adiala Jail; says 'they are not telling us...'

Imran Khan's sister issues BIG statement over treatment of former Pakistan PM

DNA TV Show: Analysis of 'Yogi Model' in Bihar

DNA TV Show: Analysis of 'Yogi Model' in Bihar

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction

From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?

Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good News for Uttar Pardesh commuters: Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours, Ganga Expressway to cut short travel time between these two cities, set to open in...

According to officials with the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the expressway's trial run will be completed in the first week of December. Read here to know more about this project.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Nov 28, 2025, 07:10 AM IST

Good News for Uttar Pardesh commuters: Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours, Ganga Expressway to cut short travel time between these two cities, set to open in...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

    The much-awaited Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, is nearing completion, with the construction work in its final stages. This 594-kilometer-long expressway is expected to revolutionise connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, making it easier for lakhs of people to travel across the state.

    When Ganga Expressway will be inaugurated?

    According to officials with the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the expressway's trial run will be completed in the first week of December. Following final technical testing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it in the second week of January 2026. The trial run on the 129-kilometer-long Meerut-Badaun section is now complete, providing significant relief to travelers and industries.

    Boost to industrial development

    The Ganga Expressway passes through 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raibareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. The expressway is expected to give a significant boost to industrial development in the region, with industrial corridors on both sides. The expressway will allow vehicles to travel at a speed of 120 km per hour without any obstruction, making it a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. The project involves acquiring 7453 hectares of land at a cost of 36,230 crore rupees, with plans to extend it to Haridwar in the future.

    New era of connectivity

    The Ganga Expressway is set to transform the connectivity landscape in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting millions of people. With its completion, the state is expected to witness rapid industrial growth, improved transportation, and enhanced economic opportunities. The expressway is a testament to the government's commitment to infrastructure development and its focus on improving the quality of life for its citizens.

    Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
    Read More
    Advertisement
    POPULAR STORIES
    Good News for Uttar Pardesh commuters: Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours, Ganga Expressway to cut short travel time between these two cities, set to open in...
    Good News for Uttar Pardesh commuters: Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours, Gang
    Imran Khan's sister issues BIG statement over treatment of former Pakistan PM, in Adiala Jail; says 'they are not telling us...'
    Imran Khan's sister issues BIG statement over treatment of former Pakistan PM
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of 'Yogi Model' in Bihar
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of 'Yogi Model' in Bihar
    Sunny, Bobby Deol grieve with loved ones at Dharmendra’s prayer meet
    Sunny, Bobby Deol grieve with loved ones at Dharmendra’s prayer meet
    Exclusive | Ahmed Khan on Rangeela re-release, his first big break as choreographer in Aamir Khan, Urmila Matondkar film, credit war with Saroj Khan
    Exclusive | Ahmed Khan on Rangeela re-release, credit war with Saroj Khan
    MORE
    Advertisement
    MOST VIEWED
    5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
    5 most expensive players of Women's Premier League 2026
    From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026 mega auction
    From Deepti Sharma to Amelia Kerr: Biggest buys of Women's Premiere League 2026
    Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into this Indian royal family?
    Who was Turkish princess who rejected king of Egypt's proposal to marry into thi
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaana , see PICS
    Hema Malini shares heartwarming moments with Dharmendra, daughters Isha and Ahaa
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, watch top 10 most-viewed videos
    Shree Hanuman Chalisa becomes India’s first 5-billion-view video on YouTube, wat
    MORE
    MOST WATCHED
    MORE
    DNA ORIGNALS
    DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
    DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
    DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
    DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
    MORE
    Advertisement