Good News for Uttar Pardesh commuters: Meerut to Prayagraj in just 6 hours, Ganga Expressway to cut short travel time between these two cities, set to open in...

The much-awaited Ganga Expressway, connecting Meerut to Prayagraj, is nearing completion, with the construction work in its final stages. This 594-kilometer-long expressway is expected to revolutionise connectivity in Uttar Pradesh, making it easier for lakhs of people to travel across the state.

When Ganga Expressway will be inaugurated?

According to officials with the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), the expressway's trial run will be completed in the first week of December. Following final technical testing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it in the second week of January 2026. The trial run on the 129-kilometer-long Meerut-Badaun section is now complete, providing significant relief to travelers and industries.

Boost to industrial development

The Ganga Expressway passes through 12 districts in Uttar Pradesh, including Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Raibareli, Pratapgarh, and Prayagraj. The expressway is expected to give a significant boost to industrial development in the region, with industrial corridors on both sides. The expressway will allow vehicles to travel at a speed of 120 km per hour without any obstruction, making it a convenient and efficient mode of transportation. The project involves acquiring 7453 hectares of land at a cost of 36,230 crore rupees, with plans to extend it to Haridwar in the future.

New era of connectivity

The Ganga Expressway is set to transform the connectivity landscape in Uttar Pradesh, benefiting millions of people. With its completion, the state is expected to witness rapid industrial growth, improved transportation, and enhanced economic opportunities. The expressway is a testament to the government's commitment to infrastructure development and its focus on improving the quality of life for its citizens.