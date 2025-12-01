Good news for UP! Noida to have its own Deer Park, Sunset Safari in..., spread across 32 acres, with 132 deers, other animal species, check details

Beyond fancy restaurants and malls, Noida will now entertain its residents and others with its own Deer Park, and Sunset Safari soon. The Noida authority has taken the initiative to develop this green zone in Sector 91, likely in the next two months as it is set to finalise the agency for the job in a month, officials said on Sunday. It will not only be one of the entertainment zones in Noida but also improve green area.

What is the Deer Park and Safari project in Noida?

“The IIT Jammu has done its technical vetting of the detailed project report (DPR) and given its nod. Now, we will issue the tender for this project on Monday or Tuesday to finalise the expert agency that will build the fence and develop facilities for deers in this project. We aim to finalise the agency so that the work begins on the ground in two months,” said Anand Mohan, Director, Horticulture, Noida authority.

“We have already started work on the boundary wall construction on 32 acres on which the project is proposed. The boundary wall work will be completed at the earliest so that the new agency to be finalised can start the work. We are spending around Rs 4 crore on the boundary wall construction,” Anand further said.

The project is being made with a budget of Rs 19 crore in collaboration with IIT Jammu, which has given it a go ahead. Talking about the features of the Sunset Safari, officials mentioned the use of spectrum lights to allow visitors to see animals clearly even after dusk, as the facility will be opened for them up to around 10pm, while not disturbing the natural night environment for animals.

“The Deer Park is envisioned as a mini zoo in compliance with Central Zoo Authority norms, and will house 132 deer from 10 species. Among these are species sourced from zoos in Lucknow, Kanpur, and Hyderabad, as well as African antelope species like the Springbok, Impala, Wildebeest, and Lesser Kudu, which will be imported. Besides, rescued deer from the Noida airport area will also be shifted to the facility,” said a Noida authority official.