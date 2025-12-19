FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Nita Ambani stuns in red saree, wins hearts with her humility as she checks on paps in VIRAL video; watch

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan make joint appearance days after calling divorce rumours…

Massive Unrest in Bangladesh: Violent protests break out after death of student leader Osman Hadi, Media houses set on fire, Journalists rescued

Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', hits 'severe' in THESE areas; over 61,000 PUCCs issued in 24 hrs

Bank Holiday on December 19: Are banks open or closed in your state? Check state-wise list here

Good news for commuters: Gurugram to get metro services on THESE 2 new routes, preparations underway; Here's what we know so far

Trump Administration rushes to redact Epstein Files as deadline looms; fresh photos released show Bill Gates, Woody Allen and others

School Holiday December 19: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here

US President Donald Trump’s BIG decision on Marijuana drug, signs executive order to reclassify it as…

Gold, silver prices today, December 19: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Good news for UP job seekers! Yogi govt to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026, 70000 posts up for grabs; Check details

Good news for UP job seekers! Yogi govt to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026

Nita Ambani stuns in red saree, wins hearts with her humility as she checks on paps in VIRAL video; watch

Nita Ambani stuns in red saree, wins hearts with her humility

Bangladesh Violence LIVE Updates: India Assistant High Commission targeted, heavy security deployed amid violent protest after death of student leader Osman Hadi

Bangladesh Violence LIVE Updates: India Assistant High Commission targeted

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside

Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India

From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list

Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s

HomeIndia

INDIA

Good news for UP job seekers! Yogi govt to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026, 70000 posts up for grabs; Check details

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026 as part of its broader goal to create 10 lakh government jobs by 2030. The new recruitment will cover sectors like police, education, health, revenue and more.

Latest News

Monica Singh

Updated : Dec 19, 2025, 11:06 AM IST

Good news for UP job seekers! Yogi govt to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026, 70000 posts up for grabs; Check details
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

In a major move to strengthen its workforce, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to recruit 1.5 lakh government employees in 2026. This recruitment drive is part of the state's larger strategy to fill 10 lakh government positions over the past decade, with a focus on various key sectors.

A Decade-long Recruitment Goal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has already filled more than 8.5 lakh positions over the past 8.5 years, with this new recruitment initiative set to bring the state closer to its goal of 10 lakh government jobs by the end of the decade. The new vacancies will span several critical departments, including police, education, health, revenue, child development, housing, and prisons.

The police and education sectors will each see the addition of 50,000 posts, while the revenue department will have 20,000 new positions. The rest of the vacancies will be distributed across housing, child development, nutrition, and prisons, with allocations made according to the departments' specific needs and current vacancy levels.

Recruitment Process and Transparency

Officials confirmed that the recruitment advertisements are in their final stages, with some departments already initiating the process. To ensure that the recruitment proceeds smoothly and without delays, departments have been asked to provide detailed vacancy information. The recruitment will follow a merit-based and transparent process, with the state government establishing a monitoring mechanism to track the progress of the recruitment campaign.

Departments will regularly report on their recruitment status, ensuring that every step, from advertisement publication to final appointment, follows established rules and regulations. The government has emphasised a commitment to transparency and fairness in the selection process.

Historical Significance and Milestones

This announcement marks a significant milestone for Uttar Pradesh, as the state plans to fill 1.5 lakh posts in a single year, a record number in the state’s history. If successful, the recruitment drive will make Uttar Pradesh the first state in India to achieve the target of filling 10 lakh government jobs over a decade.

The government has also ensured that past recruitment drives have been completed on time, without any irregularities. The latest initiative is expected to reduce unemployment, create new job opportunities for youth, and enhance the efficiency of public services across the state.

Impact on Key Sectors

The police and education sectors are set to benefit the most from the additional manpower, which is expected to strengthen law enforcement and improve the quality of education in the state. Revenue and other departments will also see an enhancement in their staffing, helping to boost administrative efficiency.

Experts believe that if executed effectively, this recruitment model could be a benchmark for other states to follow, offering a roadmap for large-scale, merit-based recruitment processes.

Looking Ahead

Recruitment advertisements are expected to be published soon, with the application process following standard procedures. The government has advised candidates to keep a close watch on official state portals for updates. Verification of documents and eligibility checks will be carried out before the final appointments are made.

This ambitious drive is set to reshape the workforce in Uttar Pradesh’s key sectors, providing thousands of job opportunities while ensuring that the recruitment process remains fair, transparent, and efficient. By filling 1.5 lakh posts in 2026, Uttar Pradesh will move closer to its long-term goal of creating 10 lakh government jobs by the end of the decade.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Good news for UP job seekers! Yogi govt to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026, 70000 posts up for grabs; Check details
Good news for UP job seekers! Yogi govt to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026
Nita Ambani stuns in red saree, wins hearts with her humility as she checks on paps in VIRAL video; watch
Nita Ambani stuns in red saree, wins hearts with her humility
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan make joint appearance days after calling divorce rumours…
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan make joint appearance days after calli
Massive Unrest in Bangladesh: Violent protests break out after death of student leader Osman Hadi, Media houses set on fire, Journalists rescued
Massive Unrest in Bangladesh: Violent protests break out after death of student
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', hits 'severe' in THESE areas; over 61,000 PUCCs issued in 24 hrs
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'very poor', hits 'severe' in these...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin, Woody Allen and others in latest photos released by House Democrats; Check details inside
Epstein Files Case Update: Bill Gates, Sergey Brin and others in latest photos
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in India
From Payal Dhare to Kaashvi Hiranandani: Top 10 female gaming influencers in Ind
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s wealthiest, three Gulf royal houses dominate list
Bloomberg’s 2025 Richest Families THIS Indian family stands alone among world’s
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth Rs..., it has 27 floors, 10 lifts
Inside Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Antilia: Asia’s most expensive house worth R
From Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal's wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral video controversy: Top controversies of 2025
Smriti Mandhana, Palash Muchhal wedding drama to Payal Gaming viral controversy
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement