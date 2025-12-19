Good news for UP job seekers! Yogi govt to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026, 70000 posts up for grabs; Check details

The Uttar Pradesh government has announced plans to recruit 1.5 lakh employees in 2026 as part of its broader goal to create 10 lakh government jobs by 2030. The new recruitment will cover sectors like police, education, health, revenue and more.

In a major move to strengthen its workforce, the Uttar Pradesh government announced plans to recruit 1.5 lakh government employees in 2026. This recruitment drive is part of the state's larger strategy to fill 10 lakh government positions over the past decade, with a focus on various key sectors.

A Decade-long Recruitment Goal

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s government has already filled more than 8.5 lakh positions over the past 8.5 years, with this new recruitment initiative set to bring the state closer to its goal of 10 lakh government jobs by the end of the decade. The new vacancies will span several critical departments, including police, education, health, revenue, child development, housing, and prisons.

The police and education sectors will each see the addition of 50,000 posts, while the revenue department will have 20,000 new positions. The rest of the vacancies will be distributed across housing, child development, nutrition, and prisons, with allocations made according to the departments' specific needs and current vacancy levels.

Recruitment Process and Transparency

Officials confirmed that the recruitment advertisements are in their final stages, with some departments already initiating the process. To ensure that the recruitment proceeds smoothly and without delays, departments have been asked to provide detailed vacancy information. The recruitment will follow a merit-based and transparent process, with the state government establishing a monitoring mechanism to track the progress of the recruitment campaign.

Departments will regularly report on their recruitment status, ensuring that every step, from advertisement publication to final appointment, follows established rules and regulations. The government has emphasised a commitment to transparency and fairness in the selection process.

Historical Significance and Milestones

This announcement marks a significant milestone for Uttar Pradesh, as the state plans to fill 1.5 lakh posts in a single year, a record number in the state’s history. If successful, the recruitment drive will make Uttar Pradesh the first state in India to achieve the target of filling 10 lakh government jobs over a decade.

The government has also ensured that past recruitment drives have been completed on time, without any irregularities. The latest initiative is expected to reduce unemployment, create new job opportunities for youth, and enhance the efficiency of public services across the state.

Impact on Key Sectors

The police and education sectors are set to benefit the most from the additional manpower, which is expected to strengthen law enforcement and improve the quality of education in the state. Revenue and other departments will also see an enhancement in their staffing, helping to boost administrative efficiency.

Experts believe that if executed effectively, this recruitment model could be a benchmark for other states to follow, offering a roadmap for large-scale, merit-based recruitment processes.

Looking Ahead

Recruitment advertisements are expected to be published soon, with the application process following standard procedures. The government has advised candidates to keep a close watch on official state portals for updates. Verification of documents and eligibility checks will be carried out before the final appointments are made.

This ambitious drive is set to reshape the workforce in Uttar Pradesh’s key sectors, providing thousands of job opportunities while ensuring that the recruitment process remains fair, transparent, and efficient. By filling 1.5 lakh posts in 2026, Uttar Pradesh will move closer to its long-term goal of creating 10 lakh government jobs by the end of the decade.