Good news for UP-Haryana commuters: 121 km long Ambala-Shamli expressway to be completed by THIS month; Here's all you need to know

In a significant update for travellers, the Ambala–Shamli Expressway is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, bringing enhanced connectivity to the region. Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij recently shared that the construction work is progressing rapidly and is likely to be finished ahead of schedule. The new expressway promises to ease traffic congestion and drastically cut travel time for commuters across Haryana.

Faster Travel and Improved Regional Connectivity

The 121-kilometre-long expressway will not only improve access to Ambala and Shamli but will also extend towards Delhi, connecting with the Dehradun–Delhi Expressway. This connection will create a streamlined travel corridor, linking key cities and reducing travel times significantly. Minister Anil Vij emphasised that this expressway will improve overall connectivity within Haryana and neighbouring regions, making commuting more convenient for residents of major cities like Chandigarh, Mohali, Ambala, and others.

According to the minister, the expressway will have far-reaching effects on the region’s transportation infrastructure. He also mentioned that construction on the Ambala–Mohali Expressway is nearing completion, with a similar focus on reducing travel times and improving connectivity between Haryana’s cities.

Economic and Employment Benefits

Along with improving the flow of traffic, the development of the expressway is expected to drive economic growth. It is anticipated to enhance business activities and increase mobility, which will, in turn, stimulate regional economies. In addition, the construction projects are set to generate thousands of job opportunities, contributing to the local economy’s expansion.

Ambala Ring Road: Another Key Project

Minister Vij also highlighted the ongoing construction of the Ambala Ring Road, which will further ease congestion in the city. The ring road will allow commuters from nearby states to bypass Ambala, reducing traffic within the city’s core. He stated that this project would significantly cut down travel times and minimise the usual congestion faced by those passing through Ambala.

Future Projects to Enhance Connectivity

Looking ahead, Minister Vij assured that there will be more infrastructure projects announced in the coming months, focusing on improving connectivity within Haryana and linking the state with its neighbouring regions. These initiatives will not only benefit commuters but are expected to accelerate economic growth and provide better job opportunities for the local workforce.