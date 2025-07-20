Good News for UP commuters: Two new six-lane expressways announced, to have special facilities like....

After the Lucknow Expressway, electric vehicle charging stations will be added to two more expressways.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has taken a major decision in response to the increasing number of electric vehicles. EV charging stations will now be accessible on two additional future expressways, in addition to the Lucknow Expressway.

Within the following two months, work on the Gwalior and Aligarh expressways is scheduled to start, with completion anticipated in 22 to 24 months, according to Jagran.com. Agra will be the starting point for both expressways. The expressways will have CNG pumps on each side, one or two gas stations, and food plazas in addition to EV charging stations. The process of finding locations for these facilities has already begun.

The Gwalior and Agra divisions of the NHAI would be in charge of building each six-lane expressway. With new models hitting the market every week, the number of EV users is growing quickly, according to an NHAI representative. The number of electric vehicles on the road has increased in tandem with this rising demand.

There will be two charging stations on either side of the Gwalior Expressway, and each station can charge two cars at once. It is expected that charging will take 15 to 20 minutes. Likewise, there will be two charging stations built on either side of the Aligarh Expressway. Both vegetarian and non-vegetarian alternatives will be offered in the food plazas, and facilities will include separate restrooms for men and women.

Gwalior Expressway

The expected cost of building the Gwalior to Rohta (Agra) Expressway is Rs 4,200 crore. A suspension bridge above the Chambal River, for which authorization has already been obtained, will be a prominent aspect of this route. The NHAI Gwalior section will oversee the construction, which is expected to start in October and last for 24 months.

When finished, the 88-kilometer journey from Agra to Gwalior will take one and a half hours instead of the two to two and a half hours it currently takes. By connecting to the third segment of the inner ring road, the expressway will enhance access to National Highway-19, the Lucknow Expressway, and the Yamuna Expressway.

Aligarh Expressway

The construction of a 64-kilometer freeway from Khandauli to Aligarh will cost Rs 3,400 crore. This road will greatly improve access to Hathras and Aligarh by connecting directly to the Yamuna Expressway. Additionally, it is anticipated that construction will start in October and be finished in about 24 months.

The project will include the installation of a central divider and the widening of the Hathras Road from Khandauli to Teedi Bagiya Chauraha. To further ease traffic flow, an elevated route is also proposed to connect Teedi Bagiya Chauraha with Rambagh Chauraha.