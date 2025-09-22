Good News for UP commuters, THIS 594 km-long expressway is set to link 518 villages in 12 districts of Uttar Pradesh, to be operational by...

Spanning an impressive 594 kilometers, the Ganga Expressway is a 6-lane (expandable to 8 lanes) greenfield expressway connecting Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj in the east.

Uttar Pradesh has been investing in new road projects to improve travel and connectivity. One of the biggest of these projects is the Ganga Expressway in Uttar Pradesh. The Ganga Expressway is considered one of the most ambitious infrastructure projects in UP. Its main goal is to improve connectivity, support economic growth, and cut down travel time across Uttar Pradesh.

As per the News24 report, the main road section of the expressway has now been completed. Alongside this, work on several key features is either already finished or nearing completion. These include service roads, toll plazas, tree planting along the route, display boards, and street lighting.

In addition, security cameras are being installed at one-kilometre intervals to improve safety and monitoring on the expressway. Officials say the progress made so far shows that the project is on track and will soon be ready for public use. Once fully completed, the Ganga Expressway is expected to greatly improve transport across Uttar Pradesh, making journeys quicker and easier while also boosting trade and regional development.

The rain caused a brief interruption in the construction of the service lanes, but work has since resumed. On Saturday, Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma ordered that all work be finished by November 2, 2025, during a field inspection of the Ganga Expressway project.

Set to link 518 villages in 12 districts of UP

Prayagraj District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma carried out a field inspection of the Ganga Expressway project on Saturday. He instructed that all work must be finished before 2 November 2025. The Ganga Expressway, stretching 594 kilometres, is set to become one of India’s major infrastructure projects. Once it is open, Uttar Pradesh will have five of the country’s top 10 expressways.

This new expressway will link the eastern and western parts of the state, passing through 518 villages in 12 districts. It will significantly cut travel time across the region. After the expressway begins operating, the journey from Meerut to Prayagraj via Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Badaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, and Pratapgarh will take only a few hours.

The route will start from Bijauli village on the Meerut-Bulandshahr National Highway (NH 334) and end near Judapur Dadu village on National Highway 19 in Prayagraj.

Ganga Expressway is a 6-lane greenfield expressway

Spanning an impressive 594 kilometers, the Ganga Expressway is a 6-lane (expandable to 8 lanes) greenfield expressway connecting Meerut in western Uttar Pradesh to Prayagraj in the east. Designed for a maximum speed of 120 km/h, it is one of India's longest expressways and aims to reduce travel time between these two cities from 10-12 hours to just about 6 hours.

Traversing 12 key districts, including Meerut, Amroha, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Raebareli, and Prayagraj, the expressway integrates seamlessly with major corridors such as the Purvanchal Expressway, Yamuna Expressway, Agra-Lucknow Expressway, and Delhi-Meerut Expressway. This network enhances both regional and national connectivity, making Uttar Pradesh a pivotal hub in northern India.

The infrastructure is world-class, featuring 2 main toll plazas (Meerut and Prayagraj), 15 ramp toll plazas, 9 public convenience centers, 14 major bridges, 126 minor bridges, 28 flyovers, 7 rail overbridges, and 929 culverts. A unique feature is the 3.5-kilometer emergency airstrip at Shahjahanpur, designed for Air Force use.

Economically, the Ganga Expressway is set to be a catalyst for industrial, commercial, agricultural, and tourism development along its corridor. It will facilitate faster movement of goods and people, spur real estate growth, and enhance accessibility, thus boosting the overall economic landscape of Uttar Pradesh.

Environmental sustainability is a priority, with over 1.8 million saplings planted along the route and the use of fly ash in construction to reduce the carbon footprint. The greenfield design minimises congestion and ensures modern standards of road safety and efficiency.

Future plans include extending the expressway by 120 km from Meerut to Muzaffarnagar and further eastward to Ballia, which will increase the total length beyond 1,000 km in subsequent phases, further amplifying its impact.

