Good News for UP commuters, THIS 700 km-long expressway to link 22 districts of Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh, the state with the highest number of expressways in the country, is now planning a 700-km, six-lane expressway that will be developed entirely as a greenfield project.

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Aug 16, 2025, 01:14 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh is set for a major infrastructure upgrade with the construction of Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway, a 700 km-long project which will connect eastern Uttar Pradesh to western Uttar Pradesh and is expected to reduce travel time between the two regions to just six hours.

A 700-kilometer, six-lane expressway that will be built fully as a greenfield project is currently being planned by Uttar Pradesh, the state having the most expressways in the nation. In addition to benefiting a sizable population, the route will cross 22 districts and is expected to raise land prices for local farmers.

Uttar Pradesh's eastern and western regions would be connected by the second important route, the Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway. Residents of eastern Uttar Pradesh who want to go to Mussoorie, Dehradun, Haridwar, and Rishikesh will find it much easier once the 700-km Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway is finished. Currently, the Ganga Expressway is being built from Meerut to Prayagraj. It would only take six hours to complete a journey that currently takes more than twelve. The project will employ greenfield technology, reduce the distance between Gorakhpur and Shamli by roughly 200 km, and run entirely on solar energy.

Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway: Which districts are going to be covered?

In addition to facilitating faster travel, the expressway will pass through 37 tehsils and 22 districts, increasing local communities' property values. Employment opportunities are anticipated to be created both during and after construction. According to media sources, this month will see the start of the drone survey used to map the route.

Sant Kabir Nagar, Siddharth Nagar, Balrampur, Bahraich, Sitapur, Lucknow, Hardoi, Bijnor, Amroha, Saharanpur, Agra, Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Badaun, Rampur, Moradabad, Bareilly, Sambhal, Meerut, and Shamli would all be traversed by the Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway. The new route will significantly boost connectivity throughout the state by enabling travelers to get from Gorakhpur to Haridwar in roughly eight hours.

Also Read: This is India's most profitable expressway, took 22 years to build, earns Rs 163 crore annually, passes through these districts

Gorakhpur-Shamli Expressway: Project cost

The Gorakhpur–Shamli Expressway's Detailed Project Report (DPR) is presently being prepared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Numerous districts have already had their land surveys finished. With land acquisition costs included, the project is expected to cost around Rs 35,000 crore. After it is put into service, the expressway will significantly improve Uttar Pradesh's transportation network, fostering economic growth and enhancing ties between the eastern and western areas.

Also Read: Noida to Delhi Airport in just 20 Minutes: PM Modi to inaugurate Urban Extension Road-2 and Dwarka Expressway on...

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
