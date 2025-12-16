Good news for UP commuters: 74 km link road to connect Ganga-Yamuna expressway, to boost connectivity in THESE areas; Check details

The 74.3 km Ganga–Yamuna Link Expressway in Greater Noida is moving faster, with land acquisition set to begin in January. Built for Rs 4,000 crore, it will improve connectivity to Noida Airport, Delhi, Agra, Meerut and major expressways across Uttar Pradesh.

The construction of a dedicated link expressway connecting the Ganga Expressway with the Yamuna Expressway has moved into a faster execution phase. This ambitious infrastructure project is expected to transform road connectivity across western Uttar Pradesh while strengthening access to the upcoming Noida International Airport.

Project Overview and Length

The proposed link expressway will stretch 74.3 kilometres, creating a direct corridor between two of Uttar Pradesh’s most important expressways. The project will be developed by the Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), while land acquisition responsibilities in the Yamuna Expressway region lie with the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA).

Route Alignment and Key Locations

The expressway will begin near the 44.3-kilometre point of the Ganga Expressway, close to Syana in Bulandshahr district and will connect to the 24.8-kilometre mark of the Yamuna Expressway near Sector 21, Film City, Greater Noida. Nearly 20 kilometres of the route will pass through the YEIDA area, of which around 9 kilometres will be constructed as an elevated road to ensure smooth traffic movement in densely developed zones.

Land Acquisition Plan and Cost

To facilitate construction, about 740 acres of land will be acquired from 16 villages within the YEIDA region, at an estimated cost of ₹1,200 crore. Overall, the expressway will pass through land belonging to 56 villages, including 8 villages in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 48 villages in Bulandshahr. The total investment for the project is projected to be around ₹4,000 crore. Officials have confirmed that land surveys are complete and acquisition will begin in January.

Improved Connectivity for Villages

In addition to the main carriageway, service roads will be constructed along the expressway. These roads will ensure better local connectivity for nearby villages, allowing residents easier access to markets, industrial areas, and urban centres without relying solely on the high-speed corridor.

Boost to Regional and National Travel

Once operational, the link expressway will significantly reduce travel time between Delhi, Agra, Meerut, Prayagraj, and Mumbai. It will offer direct access to the Noida International Airport, the Delhi–Mumbai Expressway, and key industrial sectors of Yamuna City (Sectors 28, 29, 32, and 33). The integration will also enhance the overall importance and usability of the Ganga Expressway.

Official Confirmation

Confirming the development, RK Singh, CEO of YEIDA, stated that the survey process has been completed and land acquisition will commence soon. After the acquisition, the land will be handed over to UPEIDA for construction, paving the way for one of Uttar Pradesh’s most important upcoming expressway links.