Good news for travellers! Indian Railways is starting THIS service before Holi

Just before we begin to celebrate Holi, the Indian Railways have come up with good news. Those who wish to travel before Holi will not face any shortage of seats.

The Indian Railways Department has prepared a full proof plan. The Railways is also planning to run “Holi special train” on some routes of UP-Bihar.

Railways is laying emphasis on providing confirmed seats to most of the passengers. For doing so, Railways will increase the number of seats in old coaches and add new coaches as well. As of now, there is no notification about when the Holi special train will be started.

While there are still 15 days for Holi to arrive, the seats are already full on many routes. Besides this, the board of no room has also been hanged.

Railways has started making a list of these full-fledged trains so that they can add extra coaches before Holi. IRCTC has already started preparations to increase ‘Holi special trains’ and coaches.

In order to provide confirmed tickets to the passengers, the Railways has decided to add extra bogies during Holi in many express and mail trains passing through UP and Bihar. Along with this, trains are also installing Link Halfman Bush (LHB) coaches in place of old coaches.

The AC-3 and sleeper in LHB coach have eight more berths than the old coach. Similarly, seats and berths are available for more passengers in General bogie and AC-2 also. At the same time, preparations are being made for Holi special.

The Holi special train will be run on only a few routes. It is being said that the Railways has decided to install additional bogies in many trains running on the Lucknow-Gorakhpur route. The Railways might be adding an additional AC III-Tier coach in Gorakhpur-Anand Vihar Terminus Express from February 2 to March 30, 2022.

Notably, the Ministry of Railways issued a circular on Monday stating that it has now decided that "In trains already restored with regular train numbers, second class accommodation shall be earmarked reserved or unreserved as per applicability during Pre-Pandemic period."

“Apart from this, second class accommodation of special trains at present running as Holiday special (HSP) trains shall also be earmarked reserved or unreserved as per CC no. 30 of 2015 and other instructions issued from time to time”, the circular added.