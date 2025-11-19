Good News for Train Passengers: You could now get food from McDonald’s, KFC, Haldiram's at THESE railway stations

The Railway Board has proposed allowing high-end, single-brand food outlets to operate across stations in the country.

Indian Railways will now allow popular single-brand food outlets such as McDonald’s, KFC, Pizza Hut, Baskin-Robbins, Bikanerwala, and Haldiram’s to open at railway stations. These spaces will be offered through a five-year auction process. According to a Railway Board circular, the move aims to bring station facilities closer to the standards seen at airports.

The decision follows a suggestion from the South Central Railway and comes as part of an amendment to the Indian Railways’ catering services policy. The Railway Board has proposed allowing high-end, single-brand food outlets to operate across stations in the country.

The Railway Board indicated that well-known food companies would soon be allowed to operate at stations in a circular sent to all Zonal Railways on Thursday, November 13, 2025. The current e-auction policy will be followed in the selection of these stores, which may be owned by the corporation or operated by franchisees.

The Indian Railways Catering Policy, 2017, now legally includes a new category called Premium Brand Catering Outlet. Up until now, just three kinds of vendors were permitted to sell light fare, snacks, and drinks, including juice, milk, and tea, at stations.

Single-brand stores would be permitted wherever there is adequate demand and rationale, under the revised guidelines communicated with railway zones. The reservation quotas that are currently in place for catering stalls may not be impacted by their integration into the station layout. Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, OBCs, liberation fighters and their widows, and those displaced as a result of railroad land purchase are all covered by these quotas.

Premium-brand spaces cannot be assigned based on nominations, officials have stated. Rather, only the standardized e-auction procedure will be used to award them.

Like other food stalls, each outlet will have a five-year term, and elements like the Minimum Licence Fee will continue to adhere to current policy criteria.

The launch of high-end food brands coincides with the continuous renovation of over 1,200 stations throughout India. The modernisation of major hubs in cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad is currently generating more commercial space that may accommodate these kinds of stores, according to NDTV report.

There is a definite need for branded food alternatives due to the high passenger volume at many stations. "Demand, available space, and implementation strategies will be evaluated by the relevant zones. According to the Times of India, an official stated, "They will formulate special conditions of contract as per the requirement."

The Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) now serves more than 10 lakh meals to train passengers throughout the network; the premium-brand food outlets at important railway stations would supplement that number.