Good news for Tamil Nadu senior citizens, government takes BIG decision ahead of Diwali, to distribute...

Ahead of Diwali, the Tamil Nadu government has implemented a special move to ease access for vulnerable citizens. The government announced that essential commodities will be distributed to the homes of senior citizens and differently-abled ration cardholders through the Public Distribution System (PDS) ahead of the festival. The government said the initiative will take place on October 6, 2025 and October 7, 2025.

Under the ‘Thayumanavar’ Scheme, which was launched by Chief Minister MK Stalin in August, the initiative aims to provide convenient and dignified delivery of essential goods to sections of society who face mobility or health challenges.



Earlier, an official release said, "The pro-people move would cost the government a sum of Rs 30.16 crore and the government aims to ensure the welfare of the marginalised sections of the society."



How can senior citizens avail door-to-door delivery?

Seniors aged above 70 and persons with disabilities holding PDS ration cards can avail the scheme under which they will be delivered essential commodities like rice, sugar, pulses, and kerosene directly to their doorsteps. The move will eliminate the need to visit fair price shops or stand in queues.

There is no application for the service, as the government uses data from the Public Distribution System (PDS) to identify eligible beneficiaries. Vehicles from fair price shops will transport these goods to beneficiaries every second Saturday and Sunday of the month. The PDS staff use portable electronic weighing scales and e-POS (point of sale) machines for transparent and accurate distribution at your home. The FP shops have been directed to put up this information on their notice boards. The government urged the elderly and differently-abled members to avail this doorstep delivery scheme and benefit, according to PTI.



In case the eligible senior citizen has not received your delivery, they can inquire at their local fair price shop or contact the Cooperative Department.