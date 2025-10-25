Good News For South Gujarat Residents: Delhi-Mumbai Expressway portion near Ankleshwar to open soon by..., check route, completion date and more
Read here to know more about Delhi-Mumbai Expressway.
The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is rapidly nearing completion, with a significant stretch expected to become operational by December 2025. This major infrastructure project will provide seamless connectivity between Delhi and Mumbai, cutting down travel time and enhancing economic efficiency. Out of the total 1,380 km stretch, 413 km passes through Gujarat, and the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is working tirelessly to ensure its timely completion.
The NHAI has officially announced that an entry and exit point will be provided near Pun village in Ankleshwar, offering relief to hundreds of commuters. This decision was made during NHAI Chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav's site visit on October 6. The new entry-exit point will connect three major industrial zones - Ankleshwar, Panoli, and Jhagadia, streamlining industrial logistics and saving time and fuel.
Commuters traveling from Bharuch to Surat can use the expressway up to Ankleshwar's Pun village and then exit to connect with the Ankleshwar-Hansot-Olpad state highway toward Surat. Similarly, travelers from Surat to Bharuch can use the same route in reverse. This will significantly reduce traffic congestion within Bharuch city and provide a much-needed boost to industrial connectivity.
Ankleshwar MLA Ishwarsinh Patel had written to Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, requesting improved connectivity in the region. Patel confirmed that his appeal to the Union Minister had been accepted, and the decision would greatly benefit vehicle owners across South Gujarat. The local MLA's intervention has brought relief to the commuters and industrialists in the region.
The new entry-exit point near Pun village will connect three major industrial zones - Ankleshwar, Panoli, and Jhagadia. Earlier, vehicles had to take a longer route via Degam and Bharuch city, causing delays of over an hour. The new connectivity will save time, fuel, and streamline industrial logistics, providing a significant boost to the region's economic efficiency.
A proposal has also been sent to the central government for converting the Hansot-Ankleshwar-Sahol route into a four-lane road, which connects to the historic Dandi route. This expansion is expected to ease travel for residents and industries in the Hansot-Ankleshwar belt, further enhancing the region's road network and economic efficiency. The proposed four-lane road will provide a significant boost to the region's infrastructure and economic development.
The Bharuch-Navsari stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway is expected to fully open by the end of November, marking another milestone in the completion of this major infrastructure project. Orders have been issued to complete the remaining construction work between Ankleshwar and Kim, paving the way for full connectivity across the stretch. At present, commuters have seamless connectivity from Ahmedabad up to Bharuch, as the Ahmedabad-Vadodara Expressway and the Vadodara-Bharuch stretch of the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway are operational