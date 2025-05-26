The video embedded in the post explains the process of creating the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card through the Ayushman App. It also highlights the digital accessibility and ease of obtaining healthcare benefits for eligible seniors.

In a bid to make high-quality healthcare more accessible for India’s elderly population, the Central government has simplified the process for Senior citizens aged 70 years and above. The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, part of Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), that benefits free medical treatment worth Rs 5 lakh per year, will now be accessible directly through the Ayushman App.

The Ayushman Vay Vandana Card, a special health ID card under the Ayushman Bharat scheme launched in 2018, provides comprehensive free treatment up to Rs 5 lakh annually per family at empanelled public and private hospitals across India. The scheme benefits over 55 crore people, about 40% of India's vulnerable population. Under the scheme, senior citizens can unlock essential healthcare benefits.

In a post on X, the Ministry of Health wrote, “Senior citizens aged 70 and above can now get their Ayushman Vay Vandana Card through the Ayushman App and access Rs 5 lakh of free treatment. Watch this video to learn how to create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card and unlock essential healthcare benefits. In the post, the ministry also attached a video to learn how to create Ayushman Vay Vandana Card and unlock essential healthcare benefits. The video embedded in the post explains the process of creating the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card through the Ayushman App. It also highlights the digital accessibility and ease of obtaining healthcare benefits for eligible seniors.

Steps to follow to apply

Download the Ayushman App from the Google Play Store

Click on Login as beneficiary or operator (if applicable)

Enter the captcha, mobile number, and mode of authentication.

Enter details of the beneficiary, including state and Aadhaar details

Give consent for OTP and provide a declaration

Enter the beneficiary’s mobile number and OTP

Fill in details, including category and PIN code.

Add family members’ details and proceed to submit

Once e-KYC is completed, you will be able to download the Ayushman Vay Vandana Card post-approval.

This significant policy shift aims to provide universal healthcare coverage to the elderly, regardless of income. It reflects the government's efforts to prioritise healthcare for senior citizens, providing them with financial protection and access to quality medical care. Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the scheme has received over 65 lakh applications of which 64 lakh approved and around 96,000 pending. So far, 434 cards have been distributed.

States like Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Kerala, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh, among others, saw the highest number of applications. For the unversed, applicants must be 70 years or older to be eligible. They should hold a valid Aadhaar Card, and have a mobile number linked to their Aadhaar. The scheme witnessed enrollment reaching 25 lakhs and registrations of around 10 lakhs within three weeks of its rollout. Besides applying for the card through the Ayushman App, the applicant can get details by giving a missed call on 1800 11 0770.