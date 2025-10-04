Good news for Saharanpur to Dehradun commuters: THIS expressway to cut travel time between these two cities by...; its name is...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Although the official inauguration is yet to take place, one side of the expressway has been opened to facilitate smooth travel for commuters.

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 04, 2025, 06:57 AM IST

For travelers commuting between Saharanpur and Dehradun, the wait is finally over. The journey that once took a grueling 45 minutes to an hour through winding mountain roads can now be completed in just 10-15 minutes. The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, a game-changer in the region's transportation infrastructure, has made this possible.

The expressway, which connects Delhi to Dehradun, passes through the states of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. Although the official inauguration is yet to take place, one side of the expressway has been opened to facilitate smooth travel for commuters. With a speed limit of 100 km/h, vehicles can now pass through the scenic route, taking in the breathtaking views of dense forests, hills, and picturesque landscapes.

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, also known as National Highway 709B (NH 709B), has brought significant relief to travellers commuting between Saharanpur and Dehradun. 

Travelling time between Saharanpur to Dehradun reduced by 10 minutes

The expressway has reduced travel time between Saharanpur and Dehradun to just 10-15 minutes, a significant reduction from the earlier 45 minutes to an hour. The elevated highway allows vehicles to travel at speeds of up to 100 km/h, making the journey smoother and more enjoyable. Travelers can now enjoy scenic views of dense forests, hills, and beautiful landscapes during their journey.

Local residents reap benefits

Local residents are thrilled with the new expressway. Yogesh Bali, a local resident, shared his experience, saying that earlier, the journey would take longer due to traffic jams on the hilly routes. However, with the new expressway, he can reach Dehradun in just 15 minutes without worrying about traffic congestion.

Another resident, Ashwani Sukhija, a businessman, echoed similar sentiments, stating that the journey has become much smoother and faster, taking only 10-12 minutes.

Delhi-Dehradun Expressway 

The Delhi-Dehradun Expressway is a 210-kilometer-long, 12/6 lane access-controlled expressway that connects Delhi with Dehradun. The project is being developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) at a cost of around Rs 13,000 crore. The expressway is expected to be completed by December 2025, and the official inauguration is awaited.

Features of Delhi-Dehradun Expressway

The expressway features an elevated wildlife corridor, tunnels, and animal underpasses to minimize human-animal conflict. The corridor includes a 12-kilometer-long elevated road, six animal underpasses, two elephant underpasses, and 13 smaller bridges. The expressway is designed to provide a seamless and safe journey, with modern facilities like rest stops every 25-30 kilometers.

